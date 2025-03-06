12 Best Seasonings To Spice Up Grilled Shrimp

Shrimp is a popular type of seafood for so many reasons. It's juicy, delicious, tender, yet firm, and feels light on one's digestion, especially compared to fattier or heavier proteins. Another thing people love about shrimp is how incredibly versatile it is. You can fry it, steam it, throw it in a soup, curry, or stew, or even mince it up and stuff dumplings with it. You can also get your grill on and make some delicious grilled shrimp. Whether for a family gathering or just for you, grilling is a super quick way to cook seafood, and it imparts a delightful smokiness into the shrimp that adds so much to your final meal.

The versatility of shrimp doesn't end with how you cook it, but also with how you flavor it. Shrimp meat lends itself to all types of flavors, and there is a way to enhance its sweet, seafood flavor with many types of seasonings. As a food writer and recipe developer, I've made grilled shrimp using flavors from all over the world. Whether inspired by East Asia, South Asia, East Africa, Southern Europe, or the Middle East, the flavor possibilities are truly endless. I've also found that you don't need too much when it comes to shrimp, and using some basic but flavorful seasonings is all it takes to make a tasty shrimp dish. Whether you love spicy, salty, umami, or fresher flavors, these are some of the best seasonings to spice up your grilled shrimp.