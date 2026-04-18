Why More Flavored KitKats Aren't Made In The US

There is some news that is so breathtakingly sad, you just need a moment to take it all in. (And no, we're not just talking about the massive KitKat heist in Europe.) For us, it was when we learned that in other parts of the world besides the United States, there are dozens, nay, hundreds, of KitKat flavors. In Japan alone, there have been nearly 400 varieties introduced. Surely, we must have angered the Candy Gods over here to explain our dearth of flavors. But actually, it all boils down to different distributors and marketing.

The famous wafer bar KitKat is actually made by two different companies, and that split shapes how the candy is developed and marketed. KitKat was originally created by an English candy company, Rowntree's, in 1935. After enjoying decades of success, the company was purchased by the Swiss candy conglomerate Nestlé in 1988, which now produces and sells the iconic candy everywhere but here. And therein lies our problem. In the boring ol' U.S. of A., KitKat bars are manufactured and sold by Hershey under a licensing agreement that goes all the way back to 1970.

Because Nestlé and Hershey are obviously two different companies, they go about product development and marketing very differently. You can certainly order some Japanese flavors, as we did for our KitKat flavor ranking test a few years ago. But as far as getting to try exquisite, luxury flavors like this one-of-a-kind Gateau Mignon KitKat, you'd have to head straight to Tokyo.