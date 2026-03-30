A Massive KitKat Heist Just Hit Europe — And The Missing Bars Aren't Ordinary

On March 26, 2026, a truck full of KitKats went missing. The vehicle was making the trip from Central Italy, where KitKat has a factory, across Europe to Poland, distributing chocolate bars along the way. But the truck never reached its final destination. It disappeared. The good news is that nobody was hurt in the ordeal. The bad news is that over 400,000 KitKats — the equivalent of 12 tonnes — are currently unaccounted for.

What makes this heist so very puzzling (aside from the fact that organized crime is now apparently targeting chocolate bars) is that this specific shipment of KitKats weren't the regular bars — which Tasting Table's taste tester found in their ranking of 23 KitKat flavors to be tried, true, and impossible to beat. Instead, they were the mini race-car-shaped bars created in partnership with Formula 1, though there is no official confirmation of that yet.

There are concerns about the timing of this theft, since it happened right before Easter. Some outlets reported that a KitKat shortage could be upon us, but the brand wasted little time to assert in a statement that "the incident will have no impact on supply or trade, and there is no shortage risk."