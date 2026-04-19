The Big Difference Between The Beef At Wendy's And In-N-Out
Fast food often gets a bad rap, with common concerns not only relating to the quality of the food we consume, but the source of it as well. A central sourcing pillar for the most popular burger chains is the meat industry — after all, beef patties have to come from somewhere. Two of the U.S.'s top burger chains, In-N-Out Burger and Wendy's, are outspoken about how their beef is handled; although each chain's processing protocols and priorities are decidedly different.
In-N-Out Burger proudly declares on its website that the type of beef it uses for all of its burgers is 100% USDA ground chuck. The chain also maintains a popular promise that the produce, including its beef, is never frozen but delivered fresh to each In-N-Out store. One thing that sets the chain apart from many other fast-food establishments is that it processes and prepares its own beef patties in locations like Baldwin Park and Lathrop, California, as well as in Dallas, Texas. This is a major aspect of quality-control that helps In-N-Out maintain the high quality that helped to earn it the top spot in our list of American burger chains.
While Wendy's doesn't disclose its patty supply chain as publicly as In-N-Out Burger, or mention any specific cuts of beef used, its iconic square-shaped patties are made through Progressive Beef partners, Tyson Fresh Meats. Wendy's "fresh, never frozen" patties have even became available at Kroger recently, for those who want to take make a square burger at home.
The two burger chains have different priorities
While the promises In-N-Out makes about its beef are also largely consumer focused — pertaining to the quality of the meat as it relates to enjoyability — Wendy's priorities are instead more focused on ethical and healthy farming practices.
In-N-Out received pressure from public interest groups in 2016 to stop using beef that was raised being fed a routine diet of antibiotics intended for human care, a common concern around meat sourcing discussions. At the time, In-N-Out's vice president of quality, Keith Brazeau, did announce the company's commitment to using beef not raised with antibiotics important to human medicine; although by 2026, no official statement of this goal appears to be public. This is one key difference with Wendy's beef sourcing listed on its website, which establishes a 2030 goal for eliminating the use of meat raised with medically important antibiotics.
On top of this, Wendy's Animal Care Standards Program and participation in the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef demonstrate a dedication to meat that's safer for consumers, promotes animal welfare, and is more sustainable. Wendy's beef is sourced through its partnership with the Progressive Beef Program, which emphasizes accountability for how beef is farmed.