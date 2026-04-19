The Big Difference Between The Beef At Wendy's And In-N-Out

Fast food often gets a bad rap, with common concerns not only relating to the quality of the food we consume, but the source of it as well. A central sourcing pillar for the most popular burger chains is the meat industry — after all, beef patties have to come from somewhere. Two of the U.S.'s top burger chains, In-N-Out Burger and Wendy's, are outspoken about how their beef is handled; although each chain's processing protocols and priorities are decidedly different.

In-N-Out Burger proudly declares on its website that the type of beef it uses for all of its burgers is 100% USDA ground chuck. The chain also maintains a popular promise that the produce, including its beef, is never frozen but delivered fresh to each In-N-Out store. One thing that sets the chain apart from many other fast-food establishments is that it processes and prepares its own beef patties in locations like Baldwin Park and Lathrop, California, as well as in Dallas, Texas. This is a major aspect of quality-control that helps In-N-Out maintain the high quality that helped to earn it the top spot in our list of American burger chains.

While Wendy's doesn't disclose its patty supply chain as publicly as In-N-Out Burger, or mention any specific cuts of beef used, its iconic square-shaped patties are made through Progressive Beef partners, Tyson Fresh Meats. Wendy's "fresh, never frozen" patties have even became available at Kroger recently, for those who want to take make a square burger at home.