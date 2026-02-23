American burger giant Wendy's has a very specific goal for its beef. And it has nothing to do with upgrading the Dave's Single, which is the absolute best burger on the Wendy's menu. According to their website, the target is to ensure that by 2030, all of their beef in America and Canada "will be sourced from suppliers that prohibit the routine use of medically important antibiotics". This is a part of Wendy's commitment to sourcing beef responsibly — a long-standing mission that dates back to 2001, when they set up the Animal Welfare Council.

Over 4 million burgers are sold in America every day, and Wendy's, along with quick service behemoths like McDonald's and Burger King, are responsible for a sizable chunk of those sales. Unlike many fast food restaurants, Wendy's has always taken pride in serving fresh, never-frozen beef, at least at their American and Canadian outlets. In 2016, they introduced an added long-term goal to eliminate the use of antibiotics in their protein as well. To this end, they put their protein supply chain under the microscope.

"Wendy's has long believed that achieving greater supply chain visibility is key to meaningfully reducing antibiotic use within our supply chain," their website states. "We aim to increase visibility beyond our direct suppliers to their suppliers who are responsible for animal care and handling." The firm has been engaging with beef producers, and since 2020, they've ordered over 30% of their beef from like-minded producers, who committed to cutting antibiotic used in fed cattle by at least 20%.