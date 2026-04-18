If You Find A Bird Egg In Your Vegetable Garden, Here's What You Need To Do Next

Spring is in full swing, and whether you're starting a garden for the first time or are an old pro, everyone could use a refresher on the best basic gardening tips. However, not all of these have to do with soil types or watering frequency — sometimes it's about how to care for an outdoor space and exist in harmony with nature. This includes knowing how to handle finding bird nests or eggs in your garden. Missteps have consequences, but these missteps are also easy to avoid with the right information.

We spoke to Robyn Bailey, certified wildlife biologist and NestWatch Project Leader at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, who explains just what we need to know if this happens. "The first thing to know when you encounter a wild bird's nest is that, just like the birds themselves, their nests and eggs are legally protected," Bailey explains. "Therefore, you should not attempt to relocate the nest, or any eggs or young in it, because this would essentially cause the nest to fail; the parents would not find the moved nest and would not recognize it as their own."

According to the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, if you remove a nest or egg, you could be fined up to $15,000 and/or jailed for up to six months. In short, it's vital that you leave nests and eggs as they are. "The only exception is domestic fowl eggs," Bailey adds. "If your chicken, or other domestic fowl, lays an egg in the garden, of course that is fine to remove."