The Fragrant, Fast-Growing Herb That Can Help Keep Squirrels Away From Your Garden

In order to make your spray, combine one cup of water with 10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil and a teaspoon of dish soap in a spray bottle. Feel free to scale up the mixture if you need more. And if your tap water is extremely hard, you may want to use distilled water, but in general, tap water should suffice.

The first time you use the spray, spritz only a few leaves of each plant to make sure the mixture doesn't cause any damage. Then, feel free to spray the plants, the soil, and the whole area of your garden. You'll want to do this every five to seven days. If making your own spray doesn't appeal to you, there are pre-mixed sprays available, like Smart Grower Peppermint Insect and Pest Control Spray.

In addition to keeping the squirrels out of your garden, peppermint spray has the added benefit of deterring other pests as well. There is some research that mosquitoes, ants, some aphids, cockroaches, and rodents are kept at bay by peppermint oil, too. It's worth a shot; at the very least, you'll have a very fresh-smelling garden! But if your squirrels prove immune to the sharp, minty scent of peppermint oil or they seem to be getting used to it, alternate your peppermint spray with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper. Or better yet, set up separate feeding stations specifically for the squirrels who visit your yard, replete with fruit and nuts that will keep your squirrels so satisfied they won't even want your garden plants.