12 Popular Disney Restaurants You Don't Need To Stress About Booking

If you've been to Disney World in the past decade, you know that almost every single thing you do needs to be planned out meticulously. Restaurant reservations open 60 days out, and for some of the most popular restaurants at Disney World, the reservations can get snatched up very quickly. As someone who recently planned a Disney vacation with my family, I know how stressful those 60 days before can be. Many people strategize by making lists that rank their restaurant choices, and also stay flexible enough to move their park days around to accommodate certain restaurants if needed.

As I was planning my Disney trip, it felt like every single restaurant that I wanted to go to was going to be a struggle. Then, as I began to research, I realized that for a lot of popular restaurants, you don't need to stress about booking a reservation ahead of time. As an avid Disney World visitor and lover, I decided to make a list of 12 popular restaurants that fit this bill. All of these restaurants are some of my personal favorites, have great reviews online, and have open availability.

As I searched the Disney World website, I looked up reservations for a party of four. That way, it was realistic to the most common dining size for visitors.