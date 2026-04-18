The US State With The Most Costco Locations Per Capita Has Ties To Its Roots

Live in Washington and have a Costco card? You're living the dream. With 35 Costcos serving 7.62 million people, Washington has one warehouse for every 217,571 residents — the best ratio in the country, according to ScrapeHero. That means no matter where you are in the state, you're probably not far from a rotisserie chicken or one of those $1.50 hot dogs.

To put that in perspective, California has more stores overall (144 versus Washington's 35), but it spreads them across 39 million people. On a per-capita basis, that's one warehouse for every 274,390 people. Texas has a similar warehouse count to Washington's 35 locations, yet serves 29 million residents, meaning one Costco for every 630,350 people. It's even worse still, New Yorkers only have 19 warehouses but a massive population of 19.45 million people — that's one Costco for every million people, roughly. What this means for Washingtonians is sheer convenience. You get consistent access to that club without the drive-across-town hassle that members in less fortunate states endure.

Washington didn't become a Costco paradise by accident. It's ground zero for the entire warehouse chain as the first warehouse broke ground in Seattle.