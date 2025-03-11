Costco's Kirkland Brand Was Almost Called Something Completely Different

"What's in a name?" It's a question William Shakespeare has had us pondering for a long, long time. But today, we know the answer: A lot. Taco Bell and its cheesy street chalupas might still be relatively cheap and delicious, but if the fast food chain went by another name, it might not have the same vibe or appeal. The same is true of Costco's signature Kirkland brand. We love Kirkland Signature brand paper towels, aluminum foil, and coffee pods, but if things had gone slightly different for this mammoth warehouse retailer when it came to naming their private label, we might be calling them Seattle Signature.

Items sold under the Kirkland Signature brand are hugely popular. In 2021 alone, Kirkland products brought in a whopping $58 billion in sales; however, Costco didn't originally have an umbrella private label, but rather 30 different private labels. It included Nutra Nuggets for dogs, Simply Soda, and Chelsea toilet paper. Costco's CEO, Jim Sinegal changed all that after reading about how consumers preferred house brands.