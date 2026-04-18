The Best Days To Shop At Publix To Avoid Large Crowds

Now that you know Wednesday and Thursday mornings are the best times to shop at Publix to avoid crowds, there are a few tidbits to keep in mind to fully optimize shopping during this mid-week lull. For one, you'll have first pick at the more than two dozen buy one, get one deals that span all the store's departments. You'll also get dibs on the freshest produce, as the chain gets early morning deliveries almost daily. Even the bakery puts out bread and other high-quality goods right before the store opens.

Wednesday is particularly ripe with special promotions. Shoppers 60 or older in Tennessee, Georgia, or the Carolinas can get a 5% senior discount on Wednesdays. Plus sushi lovers can partake in $5 sushi Wednesdays, a popular deal at several store locations. If you're lucky, you might even catch a deal on the infamous Pub Subs, which if you're not a first-time Publix shopper, you know how long that deli line can get. The most recent deal was $2 off a Boar's Head Italian sub. Sign us up!

Lastly, joining Club Publix can also save time and money on your mid-week trip. Members get a sneak peek at weekly ads before they drop, along with other exclusive offers. This could inform your list and coupon clipping before hitting the store. Ultimately, you'll save time at checkout and avoid hustling with those Sunday shoppers, aka the worst day to visit Publix.