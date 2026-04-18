The Best Days To Shop At Publix To Avoid Large Crowds
Anyone brave enough to go grocery shopping on a weeknight must simply thrive on chaos. There, we said it. Between the noise, pushing past carts and fellow shoppers in narrow aisles, and scouring for the best deals, it all feels like a crash course on overstimulation. Unless you're popping in for one dinner ingredient or your fridge is in desperate need of a restock, there are actually ideal days and times to grab your weekly groceries. Especially if you shop at Publix.
Avid customers and employees agree that Wednesday and Thursday are the best days to shop at Publix. Both days see way fewer crowds than Mondays and the weekend rush, especially in the morning. And fun Publix fact: Depending on the location, the grocery chain always releases its weekly ad and BOGO deals on Wednesday or Thursday morning. Meaning if you shop in this sweet spot, you're bound to take advantage of any lingering sales from last week and new deals before they sell out. Smaller crowds plus bigger savings equals that signature shopping pleasure.
How to best take advantage of the mid-week lull
Now that you know Wednesday and Thursday mornings are the best times to shop at Publix to avoid crowds, there are a few tidbits to keep in mind to fully optimize shopping during this mid-week lull. For one, you'll have first pick at the more than two dozen buy one, get one deals that span all the store's departments. You'll also get dibs on the freshest produce, as the chain gets early morning deliveries almost daily. Even the bakery puts out bread and other high-quality goods right before the store opens.
Wednesday is particularly ripe with special promotions. Shoppers 60 or older in Tennessee, Georgia, or the Carolinas can get a 5% senior discount on Wednesdays. Plus sushi lovers can partake in $5 sushi Wednesdays, a popular deal at several store locations. If you're lucky, you might even catch a deal on the infamous Pub Subs, which if you're not a first-time Publix shopper, you know how long that deli line can get. The most recent deal was $2 off a Boar's Head Italian sub. Sign us up!
Lastly, joining Club Publix can also save time and money on your mid-week trip. Members get a sneak peek at weekly ads before they drop, along with other exclusive offers. This could inform your list and coupon clipping before hitting the store. Ultimately, you'll save time at checkout and avoid hustling with those Sunday shoppers, aka the worst day to visit Publix.