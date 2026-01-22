The Hands-Down Worst Day To Shop At Publix, According To Customers

If you live in the Southeastern United States, there's a decent chance your favorite grocery store is Publix. An employee-owned operation originally founded in 1930, this chain has long enjoyed a cult following thanks to its customer service, selection, and deals. But there are some things you need to know about Publix before you shop, namely that when there is a supermarket this popular, it's worth strategizing when you go. There are certain times throughout the week where you're all but guaranteed a frustrating, crowded experience with things on your shopping list out of stock — versus other times when your shopping trip will be smooth, pleasant, and full of deals.

The first day to avoid is Sunday; really, the entire weekend can be tough going. This is essentially for the same reason Saturday and Sunday are not ideal shopping days at every other grocery store: Many people are off from work. They have the time to go shopping and need to stock up for the week. This means bigger crowds and longer lines, plus potentially more harried employees, and all of those must-have Publix items and basic staples? You may well have a hard time finding them as things get swept off of shelves.

"Note to self...stay away from Publix on Sundays!!" posted an anonymous Facebook user in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Another Facebook user responded, "Right? Crazy — no milk, no [eggs], bread picked over, and boxes everywhere."