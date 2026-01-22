The Hands-Down Worst Day To Shop At Publix, According To Customers
If you live in the Southeastern United States, there's a decent chance your favorite grocery store is Publix. An employee-owned operation originally founded in 1930, this chain has long enjoyed a cult following thanks to its customer service, selection, and deals. But there are some things you need to know about Publix before you shop, namely that when there is a supermarket this popular, it's worth strategizing when you go. There are certain times throughout the week where you're all but guaranteed a frustrating, crowded experience with things on your shopping list out of stock — versus other times when your shopping trip will be smooth, pleasant, and full of deals.
The first day to avoid is Sunday; really, the entire weekend can be tough going. This is essentially for the same reason Saturday and Sunday are not ideal shopping days at every other grocery store: Many people are off from work. They have the time to go shopping and need to stock up for the week. This means bigger crowds and longer lines, plus potentially more harried employees, and all of those must-have Publix items and basic staples? You may well have a hard time finding them as things get swept off of shelves.
"Note to self...stay away from Publix on Sundays!!" posted an anonymous Facebook user in Lehigh Acres, Florida. Another Facebook user responded, "Right? Crazy — no milk, no [eggs], bread picked over, and boxes everywhere."
Another tricky Publix shopping day -- and when to go instead
Publix also has its own specific time of week that's extra crowded, too: Wednesdays. Publix has two cycles for refreshing its deals every week, one that resets Wednesdays at midnight and one that resets Thursdays at midnight. Many shoppers rush to the store to be among the first to score those new deals, while some are trying to catch the last cycle's deals before they expire. Both of those shoppers collide on Wednesday.
"Sunday is by far our busiest day followed by Wednesday because it's ad change and senior discount day." says one Redditor, a Publix employee in Charlotte, North Carolina. Navigating this Wednesday hurdle is tricky: It's crowded because of the deals, but don't you also want those deals? When is the best time to go grocery shopping at Publix to get everything you need, score some deals, and not stand in line forever? On that Reddit thread, the same user adds that Tuesdays and Thursdays are the store's slowest days. That's important because if you're eyeing those ad changes, you'll notice Tuesday would be a good day to catch the last expiring deals, with Thursday great for scoring new ones — all with fewer crowds.
It's also smart to shop around when supermarkets restock — this is often Tuesdays and Fridays, but Publix seems to restock at least certain departments daily. They restock in the morning, making that one of the best times of day to get your groceries. If you can make the time, then, Tuesday and Thursday mornings should promise a stress-free, successful Publix shopping trip.