The Gas Station Pizza So Good They Made A Frozen Take-And-Bake Version

Most gas station pizza is comparable to slices from any other cheap spot: Decently tasty at best, still edible at worst. But one American gas station bucks this stereotype, as its pizza not only beats many delivery spots, but is so in-demand that customers can buy frozen versions to take home. Midwesterners might be able to guess that we're talking about Kwik Trip, possibly the number one gas station chain with the best pizza, according to customer reviews.

With just over 900 stores, Kwik Trip may not be as famous as Wawa or 7-11, but it has a leg up when it comes to 'za. The chain's ready-to-eat pizzas include thin crust and thicker "regular crust" slices, which are well-loved by customers, especially the breakfast pizza with ham, sausage, bacon, and eggs and the Tailgater slice with Wisconsin cheese curds and sausage. However, it's the legendary Pothole pies that have handed Kwik Trip a slice of the Midwest's pizza market.

Whether baked in stores or purchased in frozen form, scores of fans say that Pothole pies are not only the best gas station pizzas, but the most delicious frozen pizzas money can buy, period. "Love the Potholes; thin crispy crust that doesn't get soggy," one Facebook user wrote. "Even prefer these to any pizzerias in our area." A commenter on a different post simply wrote, "Pothole = best frozen pizza available anywhere." Why do Kwik Trip regulars hoard these pizzas in their freezers like doomsday is coming? Mostly because of the incredible toppings.