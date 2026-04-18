The Gas Station Pizza So Good They Made A Frozen Take-And-Bake Version
Most gas station pizza is comparable to slices from any other cheap spot: Decently tasty at best, still edible at worst. But one American gas station bucks this stereotype, as its pizza not only beats many delivery spots, but is so in-demand that customers can buy frozen versions to take home. Midwesterners might be able to guess that we're talking about Kwik Trip, possibly the number one gas station chain with the best pizza, according to customer reviews.
With just over 900 stores, Kwik Trip may not be as famous as Wawa or 7-11, but it has a leg up when it comes to 'za. The chain's ready-to-eat pizzas include thin crust and thicker "regular crust" slices, which are well-loved by customers, especially the breakfast pizza with ham, sausage, bacon, and eggs and the Tailgater slice with Wisconsin cheese curds and sausage. However, it's the legendary Pothole pies that have handed Kwik Trip a slice of the Midwest's pizza market.
Whether baked in stores or purchased in frozen form, scores of fans say that Pothole pies are not only the best gas station pizzas, but the most delicious frozen pizzas money can buy, period. "Love the Potholes; thin crispy crust that doesn't get soggy," one Facebook user wrote. "Even prefer these to any pizzerias in our area." A commenter on a different post simply wrote, "Pothole = best frozen pizza available anywhere." Why do Kwik Trip regulars hoard these pizzas in their freezers like doomsday is coming? Mostly because of the incredible toppings.
The best Pothole frozen pizzas from Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip brags that its Pothole pizzas star a "crispy crust, a lake of melty cheese, and toppings that don't mess around." Reviewers can't help but agree, writing that the crust has an awesome crunch, the cheese is generous yet not too greasy, and the toppings couldn't be more plentiful. "With Pothole pizzas you don't have to add anything extra," said one fan on Facebook. "I've even taken some pepperoni off and there's still enough".
Out of the playfully-named Pothole pies, tons of fans name the Meat Sweats version as their favorite. With bacon, pepperoni, and chunks of sausage that are big and juicy rather than rubbery, the meats on this pie are generous and well-spiced. Equally beloved is the Kitchen Sink pizza with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and peppers. One fan on Facebook said of the Kitchen Sink, "[Pothole] is the best frozen pizza ever and that is the best one hands down." Other creative Pothole pies include the "Q'd Up" barbecue chicken pizza and "Giddy Up" chicken, bacon, and ranch pizza.
The only complaint some customers have about Pothole is that the sauce is a bit of an afterthought. If this turns you off, don't worry — as one of the U.S. convenience stores with the best food, Kwik Trip sells other must-try goodies. Midwesterners prefer the gas station's donuts over Krispy Kreme, and more of the best things to eat at Kwik Trip include unique mini tacos, rib sandwiches, and even buffalo chicken mac and cheese.