The Simple IHOP Ordering Tip For Guaranteed Fresh Eggs Every Time

IHOP might be the International House of Pancakes, but its menu stretches far beyond its signature sweet, cakey breakfast item. If you're looking for something else to order on your next visit but aren't ready to commit to its steakburger, give its eggs a try. Many customers rave about IHOP's scrambled eggs and omelets, but part of the reason why they're so delicious and consistent is because they're made with liquid eggs that come in a big bag. These are a convenient, affordable way for restaurants to serve eggs in large quantities, and while they're not inherently bad, you might prefer a serving of fresh eggs with your breakfast. If so, all you have to do is ask.

When you're placing your order at IHOP, simply ask for "real eggs" when ordering them. This will ensure that the IHOP chef cooks your scrambled eggs or omelet with freshly-cracked eggs. Otherwise, you'll get a plate of scrambled eggs that are secretly made up of 15 additional ingredients, including things like citric acid, xanthan gum, and sodium citrate. Your omelet will be made up of these ingredients, too, only with the addition of pancake batter, which makes it extra fluffy. That's right: Your favorite IHOP omelet is actually loaded with a bunch of ingredients you might not even recognize. Maybe you don't mind, but there's no extra charge for real eggs, so why not make the swap?