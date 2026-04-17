Joan Crawford's Standout Potato Salad Relied On 2 Colorful Ingredients

Joan Crawford may have been most easily recognizable for her roles in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she didn't have her fair share of food-related opinions that were as noteworthy as her Oscar-winning performances. Not only did Crawford have a soft spot for Ugli fruit and topped her pork chops with apple rings instead of applesauce, but she also had her fair share of secret ingredients she used in her potato salad recipe.

Her treasured recipe contained some of the ingredients we normally think of with potato salad, including potatoes, mayonnaise, and mustard, but her salad got a bold twist with the help of two unique picks: pimento peppers and dill pickles. It also got a delectably tangy brightness from the help of lemon juice. Interestingly enough, her original recipe even suggested using store-bought potato salad and upgrading it with these flavorful additions. She would make up her own dressing, courtesy of mustard, mayo, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and dry hot mustard, before folding in hard-boiled eggs, green peppers, chopped dill pickles, and the colorful pimentos. The dill pickles add acidity and brightness, while the pimentos offer a complementary, subtle sweetness that balances out the heat and richness of the other potato salad components.