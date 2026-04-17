This Canned Cocktail Feels Like The Adult Version Of A Favorite 1970s Lunchbox Juice

The prototype canned cocktails date back to the 19th century, but here in the 21st century, you can find dozens of the drinks. And many canned cocktail brands offer classics like whiskey and coke, margaritas, and moscow mules. However, a canned cocktail company called Big Sipz takes a more creative approach, cranking out malt-based cocktails in jugs and juice packs that taste exactly like HUG, a favorite lunchbox juice line that debuted in the 1970s.

In a Reddit thread, older generations from the '70s, '80s, and early '90s remember HUG juices as their daily dose of sugary, fruity goodness served in kid-sized plastic barrels with a tin foil top. One Redditor said they tasted "like melted popsicle juice," while another Redditor joked, "water, sugar, food coloring and chemicals. Everything a 80s kid needed for nutrition." Filled with so much sugar they literally "burned all the way down," HUG juices still tug at our adult heartstrings.

Well, Big Sipz adds alcohol to the mix for a completely different burn. The Jugz and Tetraz line of cocktails come in similarly fruity flavors like fruit punch, blue blast, and purple punch, sold in cute mini milk jugs and juice boxes, respectively. Each serving of Big Sipz contains 16% abv and is as gulpable as the kid-version according to a glowing review on TikTok. Another comical Instagram review of Sipz Fruit Punch Jugz says, "fools that drink this grew up drinking Hugs barrels like nobody's business."