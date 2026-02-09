Why Canned Cocktails Don't Always Taste As Boozy As They Are

Sometimes, even avid mixologists just want to enjoy the party with the rest of the guests, and canned cocktails are a much more convenient, labor-free way to unwind with friends. Every type of spirit has been incorporated into a long list of canned cocktail brands. But beware, these tasty premade cocktails are boozier than they taste. Here to explain why is Jaime Salas, head of Cuervo Legacy & Advocacy at Proximo Spirits. He told Tasting Table that our favorite line of ready-to-drink canned tequila cocktails from Jose Cuervo takes a unique approach to distillation.

"For these ready-to-drink and ready-to-serve offerings, we use column distillation to create a refined tequila base that lets the other flavors really pop," he said. Column distillation, as opposed to the pot distillation used for darker spirits, is used for clear spirits and eliminates most of the congeners, leading to a neutral, clean-tasting spirit. Column distillation is also more energy efficient and cost-effective because it operates continuously, so it can produce larger batches.

According to Salas, using column distilled spirits in canned cocktails is "a modern approach to our craft and delivers the balanced, refreshing taste people want with the convenience they're looking for."