The History Of Canned Cocktails Goes Back To The 19th Century

Those of us who came of age in the mid-1990s and early 2000s may be feeling a little bewildered by the rising popularity of canned cocktails. Back then, canned and bottled malt beverages and wine coolers like Zima, Smirnoff Ice, and Mike's Hard Lemonades were snubbed by newly-legal consumers as "mom drinks," which made them decidedly uncool. But today, canned cocktails are everywhere, with more and more springing up seemingly overnight, and everyone from stealthy college freshmen to brunching grandmas can't get enough of them. (We ranked 28 canned cocktails if you're looking for a new favorite.) How the heck did we get here?

Canned cocktails are far from a new phenomenon. One of the earliest commercial canned cocktails in America was Heublein's Club Cocktails, which hit the market in 1892, but even that wasn't actually a first. Bars were known to mix and bottle their house cocktails and sell them at retail along with other bottled liquors in the mid-1800s when regulations on the sale of liquor were looser, allowing guests to take their favorite beverages home with them from the bar.