A Fan-Favorite Dr Pepper Flavor Is Finally Back After Years Of Demand
Fans of Dr. Pepper are getting another sip of one its most popular flavor varieties for the third time in three years: Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut. Flavor innovation has been the name of the game for lots of soda brands recently, with Dr. Pepper leading the pack. Its new Dr. Pepper Blackberry was released last year, and was such a hit that Tasting Table named one of the best new soda flavors of 2025. That success came only a few years after the juggernaut, Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream, was released and added to the permanent lineup. Now, the company has answered the call and brought back Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut.
Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut was first released in 2024 and was popular enough that it was brought back for another limited run in 2025. The island-tinged Dr. Pepper will be returning to store shelves on April 13, and despite fan calls for it to become another permanent flavor, it will once again be a spring-summer release, only available until the end of July. The company said it was inspired to bring back the flavor after seeing the sheer volume of attention it got on social media at the beginning of the year. In an email, Dr. Pepper told Tasting Table it sparked "nearly 5,000 social mentions ... with 97% of the conversation calling for its return."
Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut is coming back for a limited time
Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut is returning in both classic and zero-sugar versions. According to the press release, Creamy Coconut is Dr Pepper's original flavor "combined with refreshing, summery coconut flavor for a smooth, creamy indulgence." Reviews at the time of its original release were quite positive, with tasters especially being impressed with how the drink balanced the new coconut flavor without it being too heavy or overshadowing the classic Dr. Pepper taste. As hinted in Dr. Pepper's marketing, the creamy aspect of the drink was inspired by the popularity of "dirty sodas." These are viral soda concoctions that combine soda with cream and flavored syrups. They have become popular at a variety of dirty soda chains and found their way onto menus at other chains like Dutch Bros.
The return of Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut also comes as part of a full-on blitz of new flavors from Keurig Dr. Pepper, which said it has an "unrivaled commitment to flavor leadership." Alongside Creamy Coconut, the company just announced A&W Root Beer Float, the return of Canada Dry Fruit Splash Strawberry, and, after the recent return of the popular Shirley Temple 7UP, a new 7UP flavor called Endless Summer Mandarin Orange, available exclusively at Kroger. So keep bugging and pestering Keurig Dr. Pepper online whenever one of your favorites disappears, because there is a good chance it is listening.