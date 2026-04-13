A Fan-Favorite Dr Pepper Flavor Is Finally Back After Years Of Demand

Fans of Dr. Pepper are getting another sip of one its most popular flavor varieties for the third time in three years: Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut. Flavor innovation has been the name of the game for lots of soda brands recently, with Dr. Pepper leading the pack. Its new Dr. Pepper Blackberry was released last year, and was such a hit that Tasting Table named one of the best new soda flavors of 2025. That success came only a few years after the juggernaut, Dr. Pepper Strawberries and Cream, was released and added to the permanent lineup. Now, the company has answered the call and brought back Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut.

Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut was first released in 2024 and was popular enough that it was brought back for another limited run in 2025. The island-tinged Dr. Pepper will be returning to store shelves on April 13, and despite fan calls for it to become another permanent flavor, it will once again be a spring-summer release, only available until the end of July. The company said it was inspired to bring back the flavor after seeing the sheer volume of attention it got on social media at the beginning of the year. In an email, Dr. Pepper told Tasting Table it sparked "nearly 5,000 social mentions ... with 97% of the conversation calling for its return."