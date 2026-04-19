The Old-School Diner Dish That Made Ground Beef For Breakfast A Thing

We associate some foods so strongly with breakfast that eating them for dinner has its own name: breakfast for dinner. The reverse is less talked about: eating dinner foods for breakfast. Joe's Special is one of those dishes that takes ground beef, traditionally reserved for dinner, and turns it into a delicious breakfast scramble.

One of our favorite vintage ground beef dishes that we think deserves a comeback, Joe's Special consists of ground beef, spinach, onions, mushrooms, and eggs. The beef is browned, the vegetables are added, and once the spinach has wilted, whisked eggs are mixed in until just barely set. The final dish ensures a mixture of every ingredient in each bite. It's typically only seasoned with salt and pepper, but garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and red chili flakes can also be added. There's plenty of room for playing with the recipe, too. Some sources say that mushrooms were not a part of the original recipe, though it did have nutmeg.

The name comes from New Joe's, the diner where the dish was invented in 1920s San Francisco. New Joe's was replaced by Original Joe's in the 1930s, and the dish stuck around. According to legend, it was a special request by a customer, but it became so popular it was added to the menu. From there it spread to other restaurants, and then across the country as a simple, hearty breakfast dish that was quick and easy to make.