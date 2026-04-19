The Old-School Diner Dish That Made Ground Beef For Breakfast A Thing
We associate some foods so strongly with breakfast that eating them for dinner has its own name: breakfast for dinner. The reverse is less talked about: eating dinner foods for breakfast. Joe's Special is one of those dishes that takes ground beef, traditionally reserved for dinner, and turns it into a delicious breakfast scramble.
One of our favorite vintage ground beef dishes that we think deserves a comeback, Joe's Special consists of ground beef, spinach, onions, mushrooms, and eggs. The beef is browned, the vegetables are added, and once the spinach has wilted, whisked eggs are mixed in until just barely set. The final dish ensures a mixture of every ingredient in each bite. It's typically only seasoned with salt and pepper, but garlic, Worcestershire sauce, and red chili flakes can also be added. There's plenty of room for playing with the recipe, too. Some sources say that mushrooms were not a part of the original recipe, though it did have nutmeg.
The name comes from New Joe's, the diner where the dish was invented in 1920s San Francisco. New Joe's was replaced by Original Joe's in the 1930s, and the dish stuck around. According to legend, it was a special request by a customer, but it became so popular it was added to the menu. From there it spread to other restaurants, and then across the country as a simple, hearty breakfast dish that was quick and easy to make.
Making Joe's Special something special
The original dish is not hard to make. Cooking ground beef with vegetables and eggs only takes a few minutes, and the seasoning is not complicated. Sourdough toast is the traditional side. As with any good breakfast scramble, there are variations to the dish. Cheese is added in many versions, ranging from Parmesan to cheddar. Some recipes suggest ground turkey as a leaner option than ground beef. For a richer, more robust interpretation of Joe's Special, ground beef and chicken eggs can be replaced with ground pork and duck eggs.
Even without substantially changing the core parts of the recipe, seasoning choices can make all the difference. Because the original only has salt and pepper, there's a lot of room to take it in new directions without altering the spirit of the dish. For instance, although red pepper flakes are sometimes added to give the original a spicy kick, hot sauce or diced jalapenos can make it even spicier with some more flavor nuance.
For more flavor and not just heat, chili powder and cumin could give the recipe a Mexican-inspired spin. You could even replace some of the ground beef with chorizo to tie it all together, and use cotija cheese. An Italian version would benefit from diced tomatoes and peppers along with some fresh herbs like oregano and basil. Joe's Special is tasty enough on its own, but its simplicity is a real strength. As is or with any flavor profile or tweaks you like, it can be a delicious breakfast that's a break from the predictable.