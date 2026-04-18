The Method That Gives Fish Tacos 10X Better Flavor

Fresh, fun, and endlessly customizable, fish tacos are the delight of any table. While the classic composition typically includes a taco filled with white fish that's been battered and fried, there's a simpler and quicker way to prepare fish for tacos that provides an even more flavorful dish. Skip the carb-rich coating and go for a blackened fish tacos recipe instead.

Distinctly different from charring and light years away from battering and frying, the Cajun technique of blackening relies on coating your fish with a savory spice mixture and cooking it in melted butter in a cast-iron pan over high heat. It is also relatively hands-off once your fish hits the pan. Per Tasting Table's recipe, you should allow between two and four minutes for your fish to fully cook on either side without moving it around in the pan to ensure that it achieves a properly blackened appearance and taste.

This is a fantastic way to change up your usual fish tacos from a standard battered version. You can easily make your own blackened seasoning and use it to spice up your fish tacos or streamline the process with a store-bought version. As white fish tends to be on the milder side, a bold mix of cayenne pepper, dried thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, black pepper, salt, and paprika will effortlessly add big flavor to the fish, while the style of cooking will give it a hearty and satisfying texture for your tacos.