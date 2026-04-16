The Serving Trick That Keeps Saucy Dishes From Turning Soggy Quick

When trying to create restaurant-quality meals, home cooks must face a hard truth: Cooking is only half the battle. If you neglect the plating and serving of your dishes, they'll fall flat, especially recipes that involve a generous helping of sauce — one minute, the dish is perfect, and the next, it's soggy, sloppy, and second-rate. To find out how to serve saucy dishes like a pro, Tasting Table asked chef John Politte, founder and host of the YouTube channel "It's Only Food," for his top tips.

Whether you're cooking fried food like chicken fried steak with gravy or simple seared ahi tuna with lemon dressing, your inclination might be to pour the sauce over the finished dish. However, unless you eat it immediately, this will soften crispy crusts, wilt vegetables, and generally sog things up. Politte instead recommends adding sauce to the plate, then arranging everything else on top, which "prevents the protein from sitting in liquid and absorbing excess moisture," he explained.

Politte's approach helps your protein "maintain its texture and ensures that the dish stays appealing and flavorful rather than mushy." He added that by serving sauces this way, "you give diners control over how much sauce each bite gets," making the dish more balanced and enjoyable. Plus, this plating trick adds personality to your meals, especially if you use restaurant-worthy tips for plating sauces at home.