Saucy Often Means Soggy, Unless You Layer Your Dish Like This To Keep The Crunch

Putting a truly restaurant-quality dish on the table requires a certain amount of craft, not only in the production, but also in the timing and arrangement of how it is plated before reaching its hungry recipient. With all the work that goes into the curation of textures and flavors, it is a shame that a simple mistake can result in a soggy main. A good sauce boosts the flavor in any meal, but you need to know how to apply it. Fortunately, we have the advice of not one, but two chefs to help with the intricacies of properly saucing a dish. Chef Matthew Cutolo of Gargiulos Italian restaurant and Chef Chris Valdes both weighed in with advice on how to keep crunch in your saucy dishes.

"The biggest mistake people make," Valdes says, "is combining everything too early. Crispy elements and sauce should come together right before serving." The moment that the crispy elements of the dish come into contact with the sauces, they begin the path toward sogginess, so the timing of plating and serving is of paramount importance in perfecting your meal. Cutolo notes that in a professional kitchen, chefs wait until the last possible moment to add sauces to a plate. "The crunch stays intact," he says, "and you still get that contrast between a crisp crust and a rich sauce."

Cooking at home, however, it is not always quite so simple to plate each dish to serve. Getting a meal on the table for the whole family comes with plenty of chaos already before you start worrying about making sure the sauce hasn't turned things soggy before it arrives.