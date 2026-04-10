Where To Find The Best Seafood Boil In Boston, According To A Local
As someone who currently lives in Boston but who used to call Atlanta home, there are so many things I miss about the South, but Southern food is among the most notable. One dish I particularly miss is a good seafood boil. I've eaten them all over the Atlanta area and the South in general, and I've even written about the best wines to pair with a seafood boil. So, when I moved to Boston, I knew that I had to find a good spot that served the Cajun-seasoned shellfish I so deeply missed. The problem? I arrived in December of 2020, right at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going out to a restaurant to eat a dish that can sometimes leave you licking sauce off of your fingers didn't seem like a great idea in that context, so I looked for a restaurant that would deliver. I know the idea of a delivery seafood boil may sound disgusting and risky to some, but I was desperate. Luckily, I found Holly Crab.
Among Boston seafood restaurants, Holly Crab is unique for its Cajun flavors, and it has locations in both Allston and Lowell (I've only eaten at the former). Its cozy but unfussy atmosphere makes it a fun spot to hang out, but its super-fresh seafood and perfectly spiced boils — unusual in Boston, where unseasoned seafood seems to dominate — are the real appeal.
Honoring the seafood boil's blended roots
The restaurateurs behind Holly Crab, brothers Ryan and Rick Kim, actually didn't encounter a seafood boil for the first time in the South, but rather found their way to the dish in the West. Wondering why they couldn't find a good seafood boil in Boston, they decided to open their own spot. They recognize that the dish has its roots in the South, but the Kims also pull inspiration from Vietnamese dishes.
The restaurant opened in 2016 and was soon recognized for its excellent food. That same year, it won the award for "Best Southern Restaurant" by Boston Magazine. Since then, Holly Crab has continued to stun with its succulent seafood boils, gumbo, and more. You can taste how much care the owners took in making this recipe — they tested the dish more than 100 times. The laid-back atmosphere makes it a relaxing and casual spot to grab some seafood, which is a nice departure from the city's many fancier-feeling seafood spots.
What I order at Holly Crab
One of the best parts of ordering from Holly Crab is the fact that the seafood boils are completely customizable. First of all, you start by choosing the kind of seafood you want. I always choose crawfish, partially because crawfish is an incredibly rare delicacy in Boston, but also because that's what feels right in a seafood boil to me. (Shrimp people, I think you're missing out.) However, I've also tried the clams, which are excellent, as are the king crab legs.
Then, you can choose your sauce. The classic Holly Crab sauce is the way to go. It boasts bold Cajun spice, lemony acidity, and pungent garlic, which infuse every morsel of seafood with flavor. As someone who has a relatively high spice tolerance, this tastes appropriately hot without being overwhelming. Finally, I always add corn and potatoes to my bag, but the Andouille sausage and eggs are also excellent additions.
Although this restaurant is mainly focused on seafood boils, some of the sides are also worth checking out. The Cajun fries and shrimp sausage gumbo are both particularly excellent (especially since the soups are cooked from scratch). So, the next time you find yourself craving a seafood boil in Boston, Holly Crab is absolutely worth a stop. Just remember the seafood boil etiquette rules.