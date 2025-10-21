16 Vietnamese Dishes You Need To Try Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vietnam is turning into a highly sought-after travel destination, with millions arriving every year to marvel at the beautiful scenery, the bustling cities, and the fascinating history. But of course, you can't visit a country like Vietnam without delving into its food scene.

In order to get an idea of the very best Vietnamese dishes to try, we had to call in the experts. We spoke to Paul Kennedy, a Vietnam-based chef and cookbook author ("Vietnamese Food and Food Culture" was released in March 2025), as well as Yen Vo, the co-founder of popular New York Vietnamese restaurant Madame Vo, to find out more about the must-eat dishes in the country.

Find out Vo and Kennedy's recommendations below. Whether you're heading to the beach, visiting Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, or hanging out in the mountains, there is something for every traveler (whether you're boarding a real-life plane or just want to dream about your next vacation).