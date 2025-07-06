The Soup Anthony Bourdain Called The Best In The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing to know about the late, great Anthony Bourdain, it's that he had strong opinions about food. He never minced words when it came to foods he couldn't stand just as much as the ones that he loved. While filming his famed television shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," Bourdain explored a wide variety of the most craveable dishes, including soups, stews, sandwiches, and much more. He emphatically called Vietnamese bún bò Huế, a spicy soup of noodles and beef, the "greatest soup in the world," which, coming from someone as opinionated as he was, was high praise. Its rich flavor and delightful complexity held a special place in Bourdain's estimation with good reason.

Though pho gets a lot of love, there are plenty of other Vietnamese foods that are just as worthy of accolades. Bún bò Huế comes from the city of Huế in central Vietnam and is characterized by an intensely spicy flavor, sometimes described as "lip-tingling." Though its name means "beef noodle soup," the broth is actually made by simmering both beef and pork bones.

Other ingredients in the soup include lemongrass, shrimp paste, congealed pork blood, beef shank, banana blossoms, and chili sauce, which amount to a robust and memorable meal. Of the soup, Bourdain said on "Parts Unknown," "In my way of thinking, in the hierarchy of delicious, slurpy stuff in a bowl, bún bò Huế is at the very top."