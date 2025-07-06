The Soup Anthony Bourdain Called The Best In The World
If there's one thing to know about the late, great Anthony Bourdain, it's that he had strong opinions about food. He never minced words when it came to foods he couldn't stand just as much as the ones that he loved. While filming his famed television shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown," Bourdain explored a wide variety of the most craveable dishes, including soups, stews, sandwiches, and much more. He emphatically called Vietnamese bún bò Huế, a spicy soup of noodles and beef, the "greatest soup in the world," which, coming from someone as opinionated as he was, was high praise. Its rich flavor and delightful complexity held a special place in Bourdain's estimation with good reason.
Though pho gets a lot of love, there are plenty of other Vietnamese foods that are just as worthy of accolades. Bún bò Huế comes from the city of Huế in central Vietnam and is characterized by an intensely spicy flavor, sometimes described as "lip-tingling." Though its name means "beef noodle soup," the broth is actually made by simmering both beef and pork bones.
Other ingredients in the soup include lemongrass, shrimp paste, congealed pork blood, beef shank, banana blossoms, and chili sauce, which amount to a robust and memorable meal. Of the soup, Bourdain said on "Parts Unknown," "In my way of thinking, in the hierarchy of delicious, slurpy stuff in a bowl, bún bò Huế is at the very top."
How to enjoy bún bò Huế like Anthony Bourdain
To eat like Bourdain, it's vital to have a sense of adventure, cultural appreciation, and wonder for the magic of global cuisine. When it comes to bún bò Huế soup, a certain level of spice tolerance is also advisable. If you're a world traveler like Bourdain was, you can find variations of the soup in different Vietnamese cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Hanoi. If not, you might just feel inspired to try making your own at home.
Because the flavor is so unmistakable, you'll likely want to try the soup at a Vietnamese restaurant first to get a better sense of it. Though the soup is traditionally simmered for a few hours, you can use your Instant Pot for a streamlined version. The basics of the soup broth include pork hocks and beef shanks, which are available at most grocery stores. For some of the less common ingredients like congealed blood cakes and banana blossoms, check your local Asian market or international grocery store. Thick rice noodles are a must, as are the right seasonings and spices. Use fresh stalks of lemongrass and garlic cloves, and try a Vietnamese fish sauce like Red Boat's 40°N Fish Sauce. If you're unable to find annatto seeds, try a mixture of equal parts sweet paprika and turmeric. With time and care, you'll be well on your way to eating and cooking bún bò Huế just like Anthony Bourdain.