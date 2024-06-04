15 Best Wines To Pair With Your Next Seafood Boil

There are countless ways to eat seafood, but the most festive may be a seafood boil. Whether you prefer a Louisiana, low-country, Chesapeake Bay, or a New England-style boil, it's all about the same thing: getting together with friends and family to enjoy an interactive (and delicious) way of eating. Some types of seafood boils tend toward the spicy end of the spectrum, while others are milder. Some utilize crawfish or shrimp, and others prize lobsters and clams. Whatever style of seafood boil you're planning, there's one question you'll eventually ask yourself: What are we going to drink?

In some cases, beer may seem like the obvious beverage pairing for a seafood boil. But true seafood lovers know that wine is a good option too. From light and fresh white wines that pair well with milder types of seafood to savory reds that pair well with bold Cajun flavors, there are a wide variety of wines that work well with seafood boils. Ready to take your next seafood boil to the next level? Check out these 15 wines to enjoy with boiled lobster, clams, crawfish, and more.