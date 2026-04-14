The Easy McDonald's Ordering Trick That Lets You Leave With A Creamy Float

We're not going to sit here and say that McDonald's soft-serve is the best fast food ice cream, but there is a time and a place (like after you've eaten your fair share of nugs and fries). When the chain's ice cream machines are working (the fact that they usually aren't has even been the subject of lawsuits), you can be sure that you'll walk away with a sweet, relatively inexpensive treat perched on a crisp cone.

However, this is far from the only way that you can enjoy this McDonald's dessert. Folks have taken to social media to show how they like to use this cone to create a secret menu dessert: an ice cream float. One user shared a video of them inverting a vanilla soft-serve cone into a cup of orange soda to create the float. However, orange soda is not the only option, considering McDonald's lineup of carbonated drinks. The fast food giant offers the Coke lineup, including regular, diet, Fanta orange, as well as Dr Pepper, giving you many different combinations. Most locations only offer vanilla soft-serve, though if you're lucky, you may be able to get your hands on a twist or plain chocolate cone, too.