The Easy McDonald's Ordering Trick That Lets You Leave With A Creamy Float
We're not going to sit here and say that McDonald's soft-serve is the best fast food ice cream, but there is a time and a place (like after you've eaten your fair share of nugs and fries). When the chain's ice cream machines are working (the fact that they usually aren't has even been the subject of lawsuits), you can be sure that you'll walk away with a sweet, relatively inexpensive treat perched on a crisp cone.
However, this is far from the only way that you can enjoy this McDonald's dessert. Folks have taken to social media to show how they like to use this cone to create a secret menu dessert: an ice cream float. One user shared a video of them inverting a vanilla soft-serve cone into a cup of orange soda to create the float. However, orange soda is not the only option, considering McDonald's lineup of carbonated drinks. The fast food giant offers the Coke lineup, including regular, diet, Fanta orange, as well as Dr Pepper, giving you many different combinations. Most locations only offer vanilla soft-serve, though if you're lucky, you may be able to get your hands on a twist or plain chocolate cone, too.
Other ways to use McDonald's soft-serve
If you aren't a big soda person, the good news is that you can use your McDonald's soft-serve cone to craft other tasty secret menu desserts. For a Korean-inspired McBassett, order an iced coffee and a soft-serve cone and combine the two. The sweet ice cream is the perfect foil to the coffee, and the natural creaminess is a great alternative to ordering your coffee with cream and sugar. You can also mix the McDonald's frozen Coke or frozen blue raspberry Fanta with the ice cream to get an extra frosty treat that's perfect for eating on a hot summer day.
Technically, you can also try to make your own McDonald's affogato by ordering a shot of espresso and ice cream. The ice cream will mellow any existing bitterness, while the espresso will act as the perfect pick-me-up. As long as McDonald's ice cream machines are up and running, you can have your soft-serve and eat it, too.