Here's Where Costco Sources Its Kirkland Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil
Out of the multitude of things that Costco does well, sourcing delicious products from abroad might be one of the best. From packages of 18-month-aged Prosciutto di Parma to wedges of highly prized Parmigiano Reggiano to sourcing the basil for its pesto from Genoa, Costco's suppliers are bringing some of Italy's greatest exports and making them available to the masses. This includes sourcing extra virgin olive oil directly from Italy, but finding out exactly where in Italy the olive oil comes from requires a bit more digging.
Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil comes from the Puglia region of Italy, which is essentially the heel of Italy's boot shape. The Puglia region, also known as Apulia, is famous for its Trulli limestone houses with conical roofs and also for its beautiful and lengthy coastline. Puglia is one of two Italian regions that produce the most olive oil, and is responsible for the production of more than 40% of all the olive oil in Italy, so it's no wonder Kirkland looked to the Puglia region to source its extra virgin olive oil. Specifically in Puglia, Costco's Italian olive oil comes from the provinces of Bari and Barletta-Andria-Trani, both of which lie along the coastline of the Gulf of Manfredonia, which is part of the Adriatic Sea.
Puglian olives are perfect for oil
The Bari and Barletta-Andria-Trani regions are famous for both Cima di Bitonto and Coratina olives. Coratina olives contain a high oil content and are the most commonly cultivated olive variety found in Italy. Coratinas are known for making olive oil that has a slightly bitter, strong, and peppery taste. Cima di Bitonto olives, also known as Ogliarola Barese, are sweeter than Coratina olives, with fruity notes as well as a slight almond flavor.
The bottle and website display certification of traceability from cultivation to bottling with Italian olives, as well as a "Product of Italy" label to guarantee authenticity. Costco's website indicates that the olive oil is cold-extracted rather than cold-pressed, which is a more traditional method of turning olives into olive oil. Cold extraction is a more modern technique that's thought of as more efficient and produces more than traditional pressing, making it a sensible choice for the mass production required to provide Costco with a consistent product.
The Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil does have a 4.8-star rating on the website, but not everyone is thrilled with the oil sourced from Puglia. While the two-liter jug is a great price for extra virgin olive oil from Italy, many customers have left reviews on the product's website that mention the oil's bitterness. Unfortunately, our internal taste testers agree with those sentiments and have dubbed it Kirkland Signature's worst olive oil due to its bitterness.