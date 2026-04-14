Here's Where Costco Sources Its Kirkland Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil

Out of the multitude of things that Costco does well, sourcing delicious products from abroad might be one of the best. From packages of 18-month-aged Prosciutto di Parma to wedges of highly prized Parmigiano Reggiano to sourcing the basil for its pesto from Genoa, Costco's suppliers are bringing some of Italy's greatest exports and making them available to the masses. This includes sourcing extra virgin olive oil directly from Italy, but finding out exactly where in Italy the olive oil comes from requires a bit more digging.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil comes from the Puglia region of Italy, which is essentially the heel of Italy's boot shape. The Puglia region, also known as Apulia, is famous for its Trulli limestone houses with conical roofs and also for its beautiful and lengthy coastline. Puglia is one of two Italian regions that produce the most olive oil, and is responsible for the production of more than 40% of all the olive oil in Italy, so it's no wonder Kirkland looked to the Puglia region to source its extra virgin olive oil. Specifically in Puglia, Costco's Italian olive oil comes from the provinces of Bari and Barletta-Andria-Trani, both of which lie along the coastline of the Gulf of Manfredonia, which is part of the Adriatic Sea.