How Far Food Network's $40 A Day With Rachael Ray Would Get You In 2026
Remember "$40 a Day" with Rachael Ray? The classic but forgotten Food Network show aired from 2002 to 2005, and in each episode, Ray traveled to a new destination to show viewers how they could explore the local dining scene on a $40 budget. During her tenure, she hit up tourist hot spots like Martha's Vineyard, Paris, Las Vegas, and Maui. While it will surprise absolutely no one that this would be much harder to do today, it was still a feat to eat on $40 a day 20-plus years ago, especially in the world's top destinations.
In the early 2000s, dining out cost roughly half of what it does now. A clear example is the Big Mac from McDonald's. It cost around $2.50 back then, and in most states today, you'll pay over $5. Even after adjusting for inflation, that's quite a jump. Our research comparing prices from the show was consistent with this trend.
Given all this, it might surprise you that one of our writers actually managed to pull off Rachel Ray's $40 day in New York City in 2025. Still, eating out on $15 per meal is just about impossible to do today, especially if you are after authentic culinary experiences while traveling in iconic cities. To see how far $40 would get us following Ray's itineraries in 2026, we tracked down some of the same eateries she visited on the show and looked up what her exact meal would cost today. These local spots still offer a good bargain, but what constitutes a good deal today is very different than in the early aughts.
$40 a Day with Rachel Ray, then and now
During Ray's trip to Mountain Village in Telluride, Colorado, she stopped in the Crunchy Porcupine and ordered the chicken pesto sandwich and a hot apple cider. The total came to $9.66. The Crunchy Porcupine has since rebranded as Tracks, and it still serves its chicken pesto sandwich, but it will cost you $16 today. Add a hot apple cider for $5, and your total comes to $21 before tip and tax. In Nantucket, Massachusetts, Ray enjoyed a hearty curry chicken salad half-sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and onions, and an iced tea at Something Natural for $7.09 with tax. Today, the same order costs $13 before tax. Importantly, there was no discussion of leaving a tip on the episodes we reviewed, and with tipping at restaurants being an expected custom across the U.S., it should definitely be included in your dining out budget when traveling.
What about international hot spots? Let's look at Paris. Ray ordered the beef bourguignon at Polidor, a casual yet cultured cafe. The dish and a glass of house red wine brought her total to $12.95. Today, the bourguignon alone costs $23. While the price differences are hard to swallow, it is encouraging that Ray's advice about how to eat on a budget while traveling still holds up — you would do well eating at these same spots today. If anyone at Food Network is reading, put "$40 a Day" on your list of cancelled Food Network shows that deserve a comeback, though you might need to rename it as "$80 a Day." We would all appreciate learning from a food aficionado dining out on a budget, now more than ever.