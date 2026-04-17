How Far Food Network's $40 A Day With Rachael Ray Would Get You In 2026

Remember "$40 a Day" with Rachael Ray? The classic but forgotten Food Network show aired from 2002 to 2005, and in each episode, Ray traveled to a new destination to show viewers how they could explore the local dining scene on a $40 budget. During her tenure, she hit up tourist hot spots like Martha's Vineyard, Paris, Las Vegas, and Maui. While it will surprise absolutely no one that this would be much harder to do today, it was still a feat to eat on $40 a day 20-plus years ago, especially in the world's top destinations.

In the early 2000s, dining out cost roughly half of what it does now. A clear example is the Big Mac from McDonald's. It cost around $2.50 back then, and in most states today, you'll pay over $5. Even after adjusting for inflation, that's quite a jump. Our research comparing prices from the show was consistent with this trend.

Given all this, it might surprise you that one of our writers actually managed to pull off Rachel Ray's $40 day in New York City in 2025. Still, eating out on $15 per meal is just about impossible to do today, especially if you are after authentic culinary experiences while traveling in iconic cities. To see how far $40 would get us following Ray's itineraries in 2026, we tracked down some of the same eateries she visited on the show and looked up what her exact meal would cost today. These local spots still offer a good bargain, but what constitutes a good deal today is very different than in the early aughts.