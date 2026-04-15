Tarragon: What Is It And How To Cook With It

If tarragon isn't already a staple in your kitchen, there are plenty of reasons why it should be. Often associated with French cuisine, this herb has long been prized by chefs for its distinctive aroma. However, tarragon remains somewhat of a mystery to many home cooks, with more familiar herbs like basil, parsley, and rosemary stealing the spotlight.

Tarragon is exceptionally versatile, coming in fresh and dried forms, and offering a delicate yet complex flavor that can enhance everything from chicken and fish to dressings and sauces. This fragrant herb is the perfect tool for adding a touch of refinement to a dish, whether you're whipping up a quick weeknight dinner or crafting an elegant dinner party menu.

In a quest to put tarragon firmly on your radar, we're exploring everything there is to know about this often-overlooked herb. This handy guide covers its unique flavor profile, culinary uses, storage tips, and even some potential health benefits. So, if you've been curious about trying tarragon or simply want to make better use of this herb in your cooking, you're in the right place.