Lead Might Be Hiding In Your Spice Rack — What Every Home Chef Needs To Know

Product labeling is improving all the time, letting us know not just the nutritional value but also potential health risks like high levels of saturated fats, salt, or other ingredients people may want to avoid. Unfortunately, spices often get overlooked when it comes to what else might be in the package. Some spices, especially cinnamon, may contain elevated levels of lead or other contaminants depending on where they come from or how they're processed.

The FDA issued public health alerts for around two dozen brands of cinnamon that contained elevated levels of lead in 2024 and 2025. And in 2023, there was a recall of apple sauce after more than 500 children suffered lead and chromium poisoning from the cinnamon in it. One part per million of lead in dry cinnamon is enough to trigger a recall. And, because cinnamon has a long shelf life, these products could still be within their best-before date if purchased before the recall.

In addition to Consumer Reports finding that Whole Foods Cinnamon was one of the safest on the market, with the lowest lead levels in 2024, the organization tested 126 spices from brands including McCormick, Trader Joe's, Great Value, and Whole Foods in 2021. At that time, it discovered levels of heavy metals, including arsenic, cadmium, and lead, that were high enough to pose health risks to kids who ate them regularly. Many were high enough to be a risk for adults. Thyme and oregano from every brand showed elevated levels. Lead levels were high in 31 different spices, regardless of where they came from and whether or not they were organic.