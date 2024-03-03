FDA Suspects Children's Applesauce Was Intentionally Tainted With Lead Chromate

An ongoing investigation of recalled applesauce pouches that exposed hundreds of children to lead has indicated that the contamination was likely intentional. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) linked the lead to cinnamon used to flavor the applesauce. According to the agency, Ecuadorian officials named the cinnamon processor, Carlos Aguilera, as the probable source.

Initial reports of lead toxicity symptoms in children who consumed the cinnamon-flavored applesauce prompted a voluntary recall of Wanabana labeled product announced by the FDA in October of 2023. The recall was expanded to include Schnucks and Weis branded applesauce in November. The FDA also announced that applesauce had high levels of the trace element chromium.

Further testing has revealed the presence of lead chromate (which contains both lead and chromium). In the past, this substance has been used unlawfully to make spices heavier and improve their color, making them more valuable. The FDA suspects the cinnamon used in the applesauce may have also been tampered with for monetary gain.