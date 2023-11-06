Applesauce Pouch Recall Expands After High Levels Of Lead Cause Illness

Various applesauce products are being recalled across the country due to the risk of elevated lead levels. The items include WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, Schnucks brand Cinnamon-flavored Applesauce pouches, and Weis brand Cinnamon Applesauce pouches. The recall comes after four children who consumed one of the affected products showed signs of "acute lead toxicity"(via the FDA). An investigation by North Carolina health officials led to the discovery of extremely high lead concentrations in WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree, which the state's health department established to be a potential source of exposure among the affected children.

On October 28, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a public health alert regarding the WanaBang brand snacks, which are sold through national and online retailers including Sam's Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree. On November 3, however, the FDA, alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), expanded its recall warning to include the Schnucks and Weis brand apple puree pouches. The Schnucks items are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets, while the Weis products can be found at Weis grocery stores.

In its latest alert, the agency added that it has received additional illness reports from consumers, which it was investigating in connection to the applesauce products. Consumers are advised to discard these items immediately and contact a healthcare provider if they or a family member consumed the tainted products or are showing signs of lead toxicity.