FDA Finds High Levels Of Chromium In Cinnamon Applesauce Packets

In an ongoing investigation of recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches containing dangerous amounts of lead, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has discovered a high level of another trace element: chromium. The pouches which are labeled under the WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weiss brand names were originally identified in October 2023 as a potential source of lead toxicity. Since then, dozens of additional illnesses, all in children under the age of 6, were reported in association with consuming the product.

Unlike lead, which is always unsafe to ingest, per the CDC, chromium plays a crucial role in bodily processes when consumed at safe levels. It facilitates the absorption of various nutrients such as vitamin C and protein and boosts insulin's activity in the body, among other things. However, having too much in your system can be hazardous.

Chromium toxicity symptoms could include nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, abdominal pain, and potential kidney and liver problems, but you may also experience no symptoms. The FDA recommends contacting your medical provider if you or someone in your home consumed the contaminated applesauce.