Why Ground Cinnamon Sometimes Contains A Dangerous Toxin
Cinnamon, the star of pillowy cinnamon rolls and anything apple-based, seems like an innocent spice, but it can potentially be lethal. It has a distinct bold flavor that's both hard to explain and to replicate, but there's one ingredient that has nothing to do with taste — lead. Apparently some ground cinnamon products in the U.S. have been found to contain the heavy metal.
The discovery started with apple sauce in 2023 when hundreds of lead poisoning cases were reported, linking back to Schnucks, Weis, and WanaBana pureed apple pouches. After extensive testing, the Food and Drug Administration identified cinnamon as the culprit, as it introduced dangerous amounts of heavy metals. In the spring of 2024, the FDA informed the public of the lead-laced cinnamon products, continuously adding brands to its "do not buy" list. By then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had been notified of over 500 cases of confirmed or probable lead poisoning. The source of the contaminant was worrisome for consumers, begging the question, how does this happen?
Being a naturally occurring metal, lead can sneak into a variety of crops, whether through soil, water, or grinding equipment. Construction sites and mining regions are likely sources of lead contamination, as the toxin can migrate into nearby waters that feed the evergreen cinnamon trees, ultimately seeping into the bark. But there's another way it can get in, too.
What are the sources of lead contamination?
If it hasn't ended up in cinnamon from environmental sources, lead could be intentionally added to cinnamon. Lead-based dyes have been reportedly used in the past to give spices a more vibrant color. That skeezy tactic is one of the FDA's theories behind the contamination.
After the 2024 recall of contaminated cinnamon products, the Food and Drug Administration set out to find the underlying source of the toxin. But as symptoms can be delayed, identifying the origin can be very challenging. However, in June of that year, the FDA traced the contaminated products back to the Ecuadorian distributor Negasmart. The supplier obtained Sri Lankan cinnamon sticks from manufacturer Carlos Aguilera, which were reportedly lead-free when they were shipped out, but the lead was apparent after processing.
The fact that the pureed apple products were marketed to kids makes the issue even more serious. Anyone is susceptible to lead poisoning, but children can absorb up to four or five times the amount of lead that adults would from just a single dose. Ultimately, 12 brands joined the recall list, presenting high concentrations of lead in their cinnamon products. The locations of these goods stretched across the U.S., in 44 states from coast to coast.
If you're concerned, the best bet is to keep an eye on the regularly updated FDA health-alert page about which cinnamon products should be avoided.