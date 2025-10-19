Why Ground Cinnamon Sometimes Contains A Dangerous Toxin

Cinnamon, the star of pillowy cinnamon rolls and anything apple-based, seems like an innocent spice, but it can potentially be lethal. It has a distinct bold flavor that's both hard to explain and to replicate, but there's one ingredient that has nothing to do with taste — lead. Apparently some ground cinnamon products in the U.S. have been found to contain the heavy metal.

The discovery started with apple sauce in 2023 when hundreds of lead poisoning cases were reported, linking back to Schnucks, Weis, and WanaBana pureed apple pouches. After extensive testing, the Food and Drug Administration identified cinnamon as the culprit, as it introduced dangerous amounts of heavy metals. In the spring of 2024, the FDA informed the public of the lead-laced cinnamon products, continuously adding brands to its "do not buy" list. By then, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had been notified of over 500 cases of confirmed or probable lead poisoning. The source of the contaminant was worrisome for consumers, begging the question, how does this happen?

Being a naturally occurring metal, lead can sneak into a variety of crops, whether through soil, water, or grinding equipment. Construction sites and mining regions are likely sources of lead contamination, as the toxin can migrate into nearby waters that feed the evergreen cinnamon trees, ultimately seeping into the bark. But there's another way it can get in, too.