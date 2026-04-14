Turn Wendy's Chili Into An Elevated Nugget Dip With 2 Side Sauces

Wendy's chili is one of the chain's most popular items and stands out in a world where fries are often the only side option at burger places. While it's great on its own, everyone loves a good fast food hack, and this one can turn your Wendy's chili into a rich, creamy dip. It pairs perfectly with chicken nuggets or even french fries if the regular chili fries just aren't cutting it for you. All you need is a side of Wendy's sour cream and nacho cheese sauce.

This hack is simple and makes the chili similar to a nacho dip you can buy in stores. Order a regular chili with onion and cheese added. Mix in a side of nacho cheese and one packet of Wendy's sour cream, the kind that comes with a baked potato. Blend with a spoon until it's all incorporated, and that's it. With a side of regular or spicy chicken nuggets, it makes a filling and delicious meal. We ranked Wendy's nuggets pretty highly, and this hack just boosts them even further.

Wendy's has a good variety of dipping sauces normally, but they're not warm, and none are as rich and hearty as this. The creaminess of the sour cream, the subtle spiciness of the chili, and the added texture and flavor boost from the beef make this a next-level indulgence. Keep in mind that it's a large portion of sauce in relation to a typical order of three or four nuggets, so you may want fries to help finish it or share it with a friend.