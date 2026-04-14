Jamie Oliver's Foolproof Trick To Removing Tricky Eggshell Pieces From Your Dish

Few kitchen mishaps are as familiar, small, or irritating as a shard of eggshell slipping into your bowl of freshly cracked eggs. Fortunately, chef Jamie Oliver has a foolproof solution. In his YouTube series, "Jamie's 1 Minute Tips," he demonstrates "the quickest and easiest way" to go about removing eggshell fragments, using something you definitely have on hand already: the shell you just cracked.

Oliver explains, and bluntly demonstrates, that the impulse to fish out the fragment with your fingertips, just does not work. "The natural instinct is to get in there with your fingers," he says, "but if you try and get it, it always runs away, and it's kind of annoying." We've all been there! Instead of chasing the slippery bit around the bowl, he suggests returning to what he jokingly calls, "our friend, Mr. Shell," and using half of the cracked eggshell as a scoop.

The technique is remarkably effective because the shell's thin, rigid edge cuts cleanly through the egg white, like a hot knife through butter, allowing it to capture the fragments that fingers (and even spoons) cannot. As Oliver says, "You can mop it up easily, and get those annoying bits of shell every single time. Happy days!" It's a satisfying and easy solution to a problem that every egg cook will experience at some point in their lives.