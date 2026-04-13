The Worst Frozen Pot Roast Dinner We Tried Is Also The Cheapest

The numerous pot roast recipes we supply prove that it's a comfort meal that most of us could eat on repeat. But if you can't spare the time and effort to make pot roast from scratch, we found a few frozen options for a convenient and quick fix to satisfy your cravings. We tasted and ranked different frozen pot roast dinners, according to flavor, texture, nutrition, and price. The worst we tried was Smart Ones Homestyle Beef Pot Roast.

While Smart Ones Homestyle Beef Pot Roast is the cheapest, it's low price doesn't compensate for subpar flavor and texture. We were hopeful as this dinner comes with a wealth of veggies, including onions, carrots, green beans, and potatoes, and is dotted with large chunks of beef. However, the first bad sign came with the foul aroma that emanated from the microwave when heating it up. It only went downhill from there. The vegetables were lackluster, with only the green beans maintaining a tender crunch, whereas the potatoes and carrots were a puddle of mush. The gravy that was supposed to bring flavor to the veggies and meat was bland, and there was barely enough to cover the small portion. But the most offensive element was the tough, chewy meat cubes that couldn't be further from the fall-apart, melt-in-you-mouth beef that most of us associate with pot roast. Despite its low calorie count, we still wouldn't waste calories on this dinner.