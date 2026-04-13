Many Thrift Stores Don't Want These Kitchen Items — But You Can Donate Them Elsewhere
If you have cleaned out a house before, you know that the hardest part isn't moving what's inside outside — it's figuring out what to do with all that junk. Surely, if an item is still in good working order, there might be someone out there who could use it, right? That's why thrift stores, secondhand shops, and the like make excellent places to take all of your unused or discarded kitchen items, from baking essentials to kitchen tools and gadgets. However, large items, including ranges, stoves, dishwashers, and fridges, aren't always accepted by thrift stores.
Goodwill, for example, will not accept stoves, ovens, dishwashers, or fridges at its drop-off centers. While it does not give a reason why it can't accept specifically these items, it does note on its website that there are potential legal and liability risks, hazardous waste concerns, or recycling and disposal fees associated with items like them. Plus, thrift stores run the risk of accepting items that are non-functional, as these items couldn't be sold as working to potential customers who are looking to buy them. It's not just Goodwill either; some other small thrift and secondhand stores will not accept large appliances, either.
Alternatives for your large appliances
Luckily, you do have alternatives for disposing of large unwanted items that don't involve taking them to the dump. For one, you can leave them on the curb with a "free" sign or post them on Facebook Marketplace if they're in good, working condition. You can also call around to see if you can find a secondhand store that will take them. Some Habitat for Humanity stores will take large appliances, for example, but they come with stipulations — like needing to be in good working order or less than a certain age. It's always better to give them a call before you pack up the truck or rent a U-Haul.
Even if your appliance no longer works, you may be able to make use of it. For example, some livestock owners use broken chest freezers to store grain and feed, since they keep mice out. If you are particularly artistic, you may want to pick up a fridgescaping hobby to beautify your once-working fridge.