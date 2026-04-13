The Target Shrimp With A 'Strange Taste' You Should Avoid Completely

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Frozen, peeled, and deveined shrimp are one of the best items you can keep in your freezer. They both defrost and cook quickly, allowing you to get dinner on the table easily. You can even cook them in an air fryer from frozen if you're really in a hurry. Although they are extremely convenient, not all frozen shrimp are created equal, with brands and types of shrimp varying widely in quality, taste, texture, and price. Wild-caught shrimp are touted as superior for both taste and sustainability reasons, and they usually are, but unfortunately, there's one type of wild-caught shrimp from Target that we highly recommend you avoid.

In our article about which Target frozen seafood items to buy and skip, we advised readers to avoid purchasing Target's Good & Gather brand's Wild Caught Jumbo Raw Shrimp. We explained that the feedback on the product site was bleak, saying that "multiple people complain about the strange taste, which seems to be the biggest of many issues." There were a wide variety of negative reviews, with some saying that the product "tastes like chemicals or has a fishy profile that makes it taste spoiled." We continued to describe the comments, saying that many customers said that the crustacean was "virtually inedible, nasty, and stinky, and that it's actually the worst frozen shrimp they've purchased to date." While seafood should definitely have a light oceanic taste, it shouldn't taste overly fishy or have a strong smell.