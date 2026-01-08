6 Target Frozen Seafood Items To Buy And 3 To Skip, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Target has more food options within its walls than you might have realized. There are aisles of fresh, packaged, refrigerated, and frozen food to stock in your kitchen. You can stop by for a full range of options, purchasing everything from Favorite Day frozen desserts to enjoy for a sweet afternoon treat to Good & Gather snacking nuts when you're feeling peckish. But if you're looking for something a little heartier, we found some of the top seafood items to add to your shopping cart and then a handful that you should avoid entirely — all according to customer reviews from the Target website, as well as a previous Tasting Table ranking.

These items either received high ratings and praise or low ratings and numerous complaints regarding taste, freshness, texture, and quality. You can feel more confident in your shopping trip without wasting money on something that may not taste good or be of good quality. Stick to the buys, and you'll be all set.