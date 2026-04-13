12 Tasty Ways To Use Trader Joe's Whipped Feta
If you're shopping for a unique dip, your first stop should be Trader Joe's. The store carries an array of dips, from fun spins on guacamole to vegan versions of classics. You'll also find a fair number of regionally specific options, including the acclaimed Whipped Feta spread.
This spread is all that you could ever want from a homemade whipped feta dip and more. It's convenient, and the taste is creamy, and salty — with the familiar briny notes of feta. And, at $3.99 per 8-ounce container at the time of publication, it's a pretty darn good deal, too. But just dipping into it with crackers (Trader Joe's has more than enough options in this department, too) would be doing it a disservice. That's why we wanted to highlight some creative and tasty ways to use this spread in your kitchen. Get ready to dip, spread, and schmear to your heart's content when you add it to your grocery list this week.
1. Spread it on gyros
Feta is an ingredient commonly found in Greek food, so why wouldn't you want to tuck it inside another one of Greece's most iconic dishes, the gyro? Add a swipe of whipped feta to the inside of your pita and pair it with fresh lamb, chicken, or falafel plus crunchy veggies for a bright, light bite.
2. Swap it for cream cheese on bagels
Cream cheese is still our go-to bagel topping, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for unconventional, gourmet-level schmears like Trader Joe's Whipped Feta. It's a lighter alternative to cream cheese, and the salty flavor of the dip pairs well with an array of bagel flavors, meats and lox, and veggies. For a Mediterranean take, serve a whipped feta-topped sesame bagel with pickled red onions and crunchy cucumbers.
3. Eat it as a burger topping
Who needs ketchup and mustard when you have Trader Joe's Whipped Feta? Add a swipe of this creamy condiment to the top of your lamb, turkey, or chicken burger for a light, zesty punch and creamy consistency. You can even mix it into the burger meat itself to add moisture and a delectably briny flavor.
4. Use it instead of mayo in deli salads
Your favorite pasta salad recipe will taste even better when you swap out the classic mayonnaise for whipped feta. This Trader Joe's addition also works well in other popular deli salads, like starchy potato salad or even egg salad. For a less salty salad, try cutting some of the whipped feta with Greek yogurt.
5. Serve it with roasted veggies
Don't just top your roasted sweet potatoes, zucchini, and carrots salt and pepper. Add a drizzle of whipped feta for the perfect creamy, flavorful complement to your veggies. If you want to drive home those Mediterranean flavors even more, add a sprinkle of za'atar seasoning to your chopped vegetables before sliding them into the oven.
6. Pair it with crudités
Trader Joe's Whipped Feta and crackers may seem like a delectable pairing, but using crunchy crudités instead will offer brighter flavors and more interesting textures. Virtually any chopped veggies, from raw broccoli and cherry tomatoes to sliced peppers, carrots, and celery can serve as a crunchy base for this dip.
7. Spread it on pizza or flatbread
There are far more alternatives to classic pizza sauce than you may realize. Instead of prepping a boring cheese pizza with red sauce, bake a flatbread or pizza crust round with a bit of oil. Once it has cooled slightly, dollop your whipped feta on the crust and add your toppings of choice. Pickled red onion, olives, and chopped cucumber would be especially delicious and complement the salty spread well.
8. Dollop it on baked potatoes
Baked potatoes are dense, creamy, and versatile when it comes to toppings. Skip the sour cream and add a dollop of Trader Joe's Whipped Feta instead. The subtle saltiness will cut through the starchiness of the potato while also pairing well with other light toppings, like sliced scallions.
9. Add it to a deviled egg filling
Deviled eggs are delicious, but they're made even tastier when made with whipped feta instead of the conventional mayonnaise. The salty feta will make the fatty yolks extra flavorful, and you can add any other seasonings you'd like to make this recipe uniquely your own.
10. Top grain bowls or salads with it
Skip the boring vinaigrette and spoon a little Trader Joe's Whipped Feta on your salad. This creamy addition pairs well with an array of salad and grain bowl components, including greens, chopped veggies, ferments, rice, quinoa, and more. Check out this grilled Greek chicken grain bowl for inspiration.
11. Add it to shakshuka
You won't go back to eating plain eggs after trying a flavorful fire-roasted shakshuka recipe. Once the eggs have reached the perfect consistency, pull the pan off the heat and dollop your whipped feta dip on top. It'll mesh well with the acidic tomatoes, poached eggs, and fresh parsley, and makes for a more interesting topping than crumbled feta alone.
12. Tuck it inside savory crepes or pancakes
Crepes are an elite breakfast dish that's often forgotten. If you're giving yours a savory spin, try adding a swipe of Trader Joe's Whipped Feta spread. It's salty and creamy, and can be just as tasty paired with scrambled eggs and bacon as it is with lox, sliced cucumbers, and fresh dill. You can even spread some on savory scallion pancakes.