12 Tasty Ways To Use Trader Joe's Whipped Feta

If you're shopping for a unique dip, your first stop should be Trader Joe's. The store carries an array of dips, from fun spins on guacamole to vegan versions of classics. You'll also find a fair number of regionally specific options, including the acclaimed Whipped Feta spread.

This spread is all that you could ever want from a homemade whipped feta dip and more. It's convenient, and the taste is creamy, and salty — with the familiar briny notes of feta. And, at $3.99 per 8-ounce container at the time of publication, it's a pretty darn good deal, too. But just dipping into it with crackers (Trader Joe's has more than enough options in this department, too) would be doing it a disservice. That's why we wanted to highlight some creative and tasty ways to use this spread in your kitchen. Get ready to dip, spread, and schmear to your heart's content when you add it to your grocery list this week.