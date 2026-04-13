This Simple Egg Trick Solves The Scrambled Vs Fried Breakfast Dilemma

The versatility of eggs is one of their greatest strengths. However, with so many ways to prepare them, choosing can be difficult. Scrambled eggs and fried eggs both make for a quick, tasty breakfast, but what if you didn't have to choose between them anymore? Enter the viral sensation known as the frambled egg. It's a little bit scrambled and a little bit fried — the best of both worlds.

You need at least two eggs to pull it off, and the process is straightforward. Heat a pan with oil or butter over medium heat and then crack your eggs into it. Ease one yolk aside with a spatula so it cooks on its own, then begin mixing the rest of the eggs together like you would for traditional scrambled eggs. If you have three eggs, you could save two yolks, but at least one should be blended in with the whites. Lower the heat to medium-low so nothing overcooks — controlling the heat is important to ensure the best fried eggs. Keep the scrambled eggs moving as they cook, then plate them with the perfectly jammy intact yolk on top once they're done to your liking.