This Simple Egg Trick Solves The Scrambled Vs Fried Breakfast Dilemma
The versatility of eggs is one of their greatest strengths. However, with so many ways to prepare them, choosing can be difficult. Scrambled eggs and fried eggs both make for a quick, tasty breakfast, but what if you didn't have to choose between them anymore? Enter the viral sensation known as the frambled egg. It's a little bit scrambled and a little bit fried — the best of both worlds.
You need at least two eggs to pull it off, and the process is straightforward. Heat a pan with oil or butter over medium heat and then crack your eggs into it. Ease one yolk aside with a spatula so it cooks on its own, then begin mixing the rest of the eggs together like you would for traditional scrambled eggs. If you have three eggs, you could save two yolks, but at least one should be blended in with the whites. Lower the heat to medium-low so nothing overcooks — controlling the heat is important to ensure the best fried eggs. Keep the scrambled eggs moving as they cook, then plate them with the perfectly jammy intact yolk on top once they're done to your liking.
Some variations on the framble
Elevating your framble is as easy as mixing in any other add-ins you like while the eggs cook. A handful of diced scallions or ham, or some grated cheese, will cook right in as you finish your eggs. Prepare your mix-ins in advance since the cook time for scrambled eggs is just a couple of minutes.
For a more classic scramble, if you don't mind extra cleanup, you can separate your eggs into bowls. Keep a yolk or two aside in its own bowl and then scramble your whites and whatever yolk is left in another. This allows you more control, and you can follow any of these celebrity chef scrambled egg recipes for a perfectly fluffy scramble. The only difference is that you'll add the extra yolks at the end so they retain their rich, runny goodness.
There's another framble method that fully merges fluffy scrambled eggs with the jammy yolk of fried eggs. Separate your whites and yolks, then scramble the whites. Add the whites to the pan to cook and when they are almost fully set, mix in the yolks to coat them. The end result is like scrambled eggs dipped in rich, creamy yolk. Eat them immediately — never make scrambled eggs in advance.