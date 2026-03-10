Trust Us, You Should Never Make Scrambled Eggs In Advance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking can be daunting to those who are just starting out. Some dishes are incredibly complex, while others are very simple. A few dishes straddle the line between both in a deceptive way. Scrambled eggs is one of those dishes. When testing someone's culinary skills, chef Wolfgang Puck would task candidates with making scrambled eggs. Since even trained chefs often mess them up, he considered it a fundamental skill that needs to be proven. One of the things you need to know about mastering scrambled eggs is that you cannot make them in advance. Don't even try it.

Tasting Table went to an expert to ask about the finer points of scrambled-egg making. We talked to Lisa Steele, fifth-generation chicken keeper, host of the "Welcome to My Farm" American Public Television series, and cookbook author of "In Season: 125+ Sweet and Savory Recipes Celebrating Simple, Fresh Ingredients," out in May 2026. She told us exactly why making eggs in advance is a bad idea.

"Eggs cook so quickly, you aren't going to save any time by cooking them in large batches and then heating some up each morning," she says. "In the time it would take to reheat them, you could just cook a fresh batch." While it's true they're fast to make, they're even quicker than many people think. "Most people tend to overcook scrambled eggs — they should be removed from the heat when they still look wet and glossy — and they'll finish setting up on the plate." Try this soft and fluffy scrambled egg recipe and see for yourself.