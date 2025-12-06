8 Leftovers That Really Don't Reheat Well

You've filled your plate with something delicious, but halfway through, you find that you just can't stomach any more. You could throw the remainder in the trash, of course, but that's a huge waste of food you should avoid if you care about sustainability in the kitchen. That's why keeping your leftovers is generally a good idea. However, there are some types of foods that don't reheat well the next day, leaving you with a smelly kitchen, a tough piece of meat, or simply a dish that doesn't taste as it should.

So, before you throw your leftovers in the microwave, air fryer, or oven, take a closer look at these categories of food that don't tend to reheat well. That way, you can ensure that you're not leaving behind leftovers that won't end up tasting very good the next day. At least it's a good excuse to take another serving at the dinner table, right? Then, check out the foods that do reheat well.