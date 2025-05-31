You Shouldn't Reheat Fish In The Microwave. Here's Why

It's basically everyone's habit to throw leftovers into the microwave to reheat. Sure, things might be a bit drier afterward, but it's a lot better than eating cold food, right? Well ... if what you're trying to reheat just so happens to be fish, you might want to think twice before nuking it.

Fish is one of those things that should never be microwaved, as it's a rather delicate protein. Fish have short muscle fibers and very little connective tissue, meaning it doesn't handle heat as well as, say, a cut of steak. The microwave's heat is very intense, so if you try to zap it, the microwave would vaporize whatever moisture is left within the meat. From the succulent, tender cut of pan-seared rockfish you started with, you'd end up with a dry, chalky block of protein that's going to be a tough challenge to chew and swallow.

Also, have you ever heard of the horror stories of someone nuking their tuna lunch in the rec room and stinking the place up for the whole day? If you haven't lived through it before, then no, that's not a myth. The high heat of the microwave can oxidize the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids inside the fish, turning it into a food-based stink bomb. That should be enough reasons to keep fish out of your microwave!