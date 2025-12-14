How These 10 Celebrity Chefs Make Their Scrambled Eggs
For such a seemingly simple dish, there's rather a lot of debate about how to make the perfect batch of scrambled eggs. Do we add extra liquid? Which seasonings work best? How much stirring will yield the fluffiest finish? There's more to consider than you'd think, and it's surprisingly easy to get this humble breakfast staple wrong. But, with the right know-how, you can quickly learn how to achieve scrambled egg success every time, and one of the best ways to improve your skills is taking advice from the pros.
Over the years, countless celebrity chefs have shared their top tips for whipping up the very best eggs. As is customary with this breakfast staple, no two recipes are the same, with each chef putting their own unique spin on the classic. Some prefer a creamier finish, some like to keep things ultra light and airy, and others go all out with extra add-ins. Each version shines in its own way, but one thing's for sure — these techniques won't disappoint. So, no matter what style of eggs you're craving, there's a reliable, chef-approved recipe that can help. Choose a technique or two from this line-up, and you'll be well on your way to mastering the ultimate scramble.
1. Gordon Ramsay – Add butter and crème fraîche
Gordon Ramsay's take on scrambled eggs is wonderfully decadent. The no-nonsense chef amps up the richness of this dish by incorporating two creamy add-ins — butter and crème fraîche. These bring a velvety, custard-like texture that makes the eggs feels ultra-comforting.
Rather than separately whisking the eggs like many other recipes instruct, Ramsay simple cracks them straight into a saucepan, starting with everything cold. In goes a generous knob of butter, before the pan is placed over high heat. Constant stirring from the start is key, which the chef does with a silicone spatula. This trusty utensil allows for gentle mixing, without scratching your pan or breaking the eggs apart too much. Ramsay's technique is all about controlling temperature, and he does this by frequently lifting the pan off the stove, allowing the eggs to cool slightly before returning them back to the heat. After three minutes, the eggs should be just set, but still gloriously creamy.
To finish things off, the chef seasons the eggs with salt and pepper, and stirs in the crème fraîche. This adds a touch of luxury and lowers the temperature of the scramble, preventing overcooking. Garnished with a sprinkling of chopped chives, these top tier eggs will taste incredible piled atop slices of toasted sourdough.
2. Ina Garten – Make them cacio e pepe-style
Ina Garten's go-to method for making scrambled eggs takes inspiration from the classic Italian cacio e pepe. Infused with cheesy richness and peppery warmth, these eggs are simple yet elevated. It's a technique that's perfect for weekend brunching, when you want breakfast to feel extra special without sparing too much effort.
Step one is whisking the eggs with whole milk and salt. Then, Garten slowly melts chunks of butter in a sauté pan over medium-low heat. Once the eggs have been poured in, she stirs them occasionally at first and then more frequently as the mixture thickens — a technique that yields larger curds. The whole process should take around 12 to 15 minutes. This low and slow method allows for more even cooking and reduced evaporation of water, which yields a softer, creamier finish. And, removing the pan from the heat when the eggs are almost set allows for the inevitable continued cooking that occurs as you incorporate the Italian-inspired extras.
Grated Pecorino cheese and freshly ground black pepper are the flavorful duo behind cacio e pepe, and they're a fitting accompaniment to the creamy eggs. Just stir them in until the cheese becomes lovely and melty, and the scramble is ready to serve with your favorite sides.
3. Nigella Lawson – Give the eggs a Mexican-inspired twist
Leaning into bold, Mexican-inspired flavors, Nigella Lawson's scrambled eggs are loaded with color and satisfying textures. Incorporating tortilla strips is a game-changing technique that makes the dish more substantial and adds a moreish crunch that contrasts perfectly with the tender eggs. And a medley of fresh ingredients liven things up while packing in extra nutrients.
Corn tortillas are first cut into strips and fried in hot oil until lovely and crispy, before they're set aside. Then, Lawson gets to work building the aromatic base, by sautéing chopped green onion, tomatoes, and fresh green chile. In go the beaten eggs with a pinch of salt, and the tortilla strips are returned to the pan, too. Everything is gently stirred to scramble the eggs with the vibrant base ingredients, creating irresistibly soft curds. The stirring continues off the stovetop, with the residual heat finishing everything off.
The resulting dish makes for a well-rounded breakfast or lunch, that takes basic scrambled eggs to a whole new level. Lawson recommends serving her jazzed-up version with some refried beans on the side, and we reckon they'd taste incredible with a dollop of fresh pico de gallo or drizzle of hot sauce.
4. Heston Blumenthal – Prep them in a bain-marie
Heston Blumenthal is the king of culinary innovation, and it's no surprise that his signature scramble gets the usual scientific treatment. The chef's method uses a bain-marie for the ultimate low and slow approach, making the eggs delightfully soft and custardy.
Instead of adding the beaten eggs to a pan like most conventional recipes, Blumenthal mixes them up in a heatproof bowl with some butter, cream, milk, and a pinch of salt. He beats everything gently with a fork rather than a balloon whisk, to prevent over-aeration (whisking too much air into your scramble can actually yield dry, rubbery curds). Then, the bowl is set over a pan of simmering water. This method requires a little patience, with the cooking process taking around 20 minutes. But, it's totally worth it. Cooking the eggs slowly over gentle heat prevents the proteins in the eggs from coagulating, keeping them beautifully tender.
At the end, you'll have a scramble with a texture like no other — rich, silky, and melt-in-the-mouth tender. Blumenthal often finishes his eggs with a drizzle of nutty brown butter and a few drops of sherry vinegar, which add depth and indulgence while introducing a subtle tang that effortlessly balances the creaminess.
5. Julia Child – Add raw egg at the end
The late Julia Child had a penchant for softly-scrambled eggs, and her nifty trick for keeping things moist and tender was adding a little raw egg to the pan at the end of cooking. She demonstrates this technique during a cooking demo with fellow chef Jacques Pepin, explaining how transformative this extra step can be, helping to "cream up" the eggs without the need for other dairy-based mix-ins.
Child first melts butter in a non-stick frying pan, then pours in the seasoned beaten egg, reserving a little in the bowl. She cooks the eggs over gentle heat for around three minutes, stirring every now and again. Once soft curds have formed, the reserved raw egg is stirred in off the heat, lowering the temperature and slowing the cooking. The residual warmth is just enough to lightly cook this last addition, so it blends seamlessly with the rest of the egg while making everything richer, creamier, and more indulgent.
The chef serves her eggs with delicate folds of smoked salmon and a scattering of chopped chives, which makes for a wonderfully elegant brunch plate. You could also try pairing the scramble with some sliced avocado to continue the creamy theme, or perhaps a vibrant tomato salsa to freshen things up.
6. Alton Brown – Enhance the mixture with mayo
We often see mayonnaise blended with eggs post-cooking (think egg salad or devilled eggs), but this humble condiment can be just as effective when incorporated earlier on in the process. This top tip comes from Alton Brown, who transforms his scramble with a dollop of mayo before the eggs even hit the pan. Just a teaspoon is enough to dramatically enhance a standard batch of three eggs. The chef also throws in a teaspoon of water and pinch each of salt and pepper, before whisking everything up. Cooked with butter over medium-low heat, the eggs are slowly stirred with a spatula until just set, and the resulting custardy texture is sure to impress.
The magic of this method is down to mayonnaise's make-up. Composed primarily of eggs and fat, mayo blends in seamlessly, enriching the texture without overpowering the flavor. The small amount of acid in the mayo (typically vinegar or lemon juice) also contributes to the texture, helping to keep the eggs moist and tender. The water is a crucial addition here, too. As the mixture heats up, this extra liquid turns into steam, which cooks the eggs in that all-important gentle fashion. Once they've reached that perfect soft-set texture, the scrambled eggs will be luxuriously silky, offering a delicious balance of lightness and richness.
7. Giada De Laurentiis – Load them with pasta, pancetta, and veggies
Scrambled eggs are undeniably versatile, and while creamy add-ins are a safe bet, experimenting with other ingredients can yield an even more exciting batch. When Giada De Laurentiis whips up a scramble, she likes to throw in an array of flavor-boosting extras, building heaps of savory depth and making every bite more satisfying.
Inspired by the comforting flavors of Italian cooking, De Laurentiis' dish blends hearty textures and notes of creaminess, smokiness, and aromatic freshness. The eggs themselves are beaten with cubed smoked mozzarella and basil. Then, the chef separately boils orzo pasta and sautés pancetta and diced onion. Once the meat is crisp and the veg has softened, chopped asparagus stalks are thrown into the mix for a vibrant pop of green, before everything is combined with the al dente orzo. The egg mixture is the final addition, and with a few minutes of gentle stirring over medium heat, they'll be softly set and seamlessly blended with the delicious savory medley.
Made this way, the eggs become filling enough to serve as a standalone meal. But, they'll still fit in brilliantly alongside other brunch staples, such as hash browns, grilled mushrooms and tomatoes, or buttery toast.
8. Martha Stewart – Use a cappuccino machine
Only Martha Stewart could make this everyday breakfast staple feel so effortlessly luxurious. Her approach doesn't call for any ground-breaking add-ins, but rather uses a clever piece of kit to craft the perfect light, buttery scrambled eggs.
In a 2018 Food Network video, Stewart shows that a cappuccino machine is capable of far more than whipping up a frothy brew. It's also the secret weapon for a show-stopping scramble. The chef lightly whisks eggs in a tall heatproof glass with salt, pepper, and butter. She doesn't reach for a pan, or fire up the burner. Instead, she simply submerges the steam wand of her trusty cappuccino machine into the egg mixture. With the press of the button, there's a steady blast of steam, and as she gently moves the wand around in the glass, the eggs cook to creamy perfection in a matter of seconds.
According to Stewart, this technique yields the "softest, fluffiest eggs". The steam heats the eggs fast without drying them out, and aerates them slightly for a lighter finish. What's more, there's minimal clean up to contend with at the end. Just wipe off the wand a rinse out the mug.
9. Paula Deen – Cook them in bacon grease
Paul Deen elevates her breakfast scramble by reaching for one of her signature Southern staples — bacon grease. Using this flavor-rich fat in place of some of the usual butter or oil adds a welcomed dose of savory, smoky richness. Adding onions into the mix is a great way to inject some aromatic sweetness, that rounds out the saltiness of the grease beautifully.
After frying strips of bacon until golden and crisp, Deen reserves about one tablespoon of the grease in the pan. To this, she adds an equal amount of butter, and sautés diced Vidalia onions in the hot fat until caramelized. Next up, the eggs are whisked with a splash of water, before they're poured into the pan off the heat. This ensures they don't cook too quickly and dry out. To keep things moist and encourage even cooking, Deen traps steam in the pan by covering it with a lid, popping the eggs back over a low heat. A quick stir halfway through helps to create those satisfying chunky curds. In a few minutes, the tender, umami-packed eggs are ready to enjoy (with bacon on the side, of course!).
10. J. Kenji López-Alt – Add cornstarch
Known for his science-backed cooking style, J. Kenji López-Alt has a remarkable ability to transform everyday dishes into expertly-crafted masterpieces. And, scrambled eggs are no exception. His favorite trick for producing extra-creamy eggs involves a simple sprinkling of cornstarch. It might seem out of place in a breakfast scramble, but this small addition can enhance the texture of your eggs no end.
This technique sees the cornstarch first mixed with water to create a slurry. Cold, cubed butter goes in next, before the eggs are cracked into the bowl with a pinch of salt, and everything is mixed up with chopsticks. Because you can never have too much butter, more cubes are melted in the hot pan, too, then the egg mixture is poured in. Unlike many other recipes that insist on a low and slow approach, López-Alt uses a higher heat and cooks the eggs much more rapidly. After less than a minute of stirring on the stovetop, the eggs are soft-set and super creamy.
As the starch binds with proteins in the egg, it reduces any risk of the rubbery or dry texture that might typically come with cooking the scramble so intensely. It also helps to lock in moisture, which is essential for a creamy result. So, this is a fantastic way to achieve that slow-cooked silkiness without spending extra time standing over the stove.