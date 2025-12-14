How These 10 Celebrity Chefs Make Their Scrambled Eggs

For such a seemingly simple dish, there's rather a lot of debate about how to make the perfect batch of scrambled eggs. Do we add extra liquid? Which seasonings work best? How much stirring will yield the fluffiest finish? There's more to consider than you'd think, and it's surprisingly easy to get this humble breakfast staple wrong. But, with the right know-how, you can quickly learn how to achieve scrambled egg success every time, and one of the best ways to improve your skills is taking advice from the pros.

Over the years, countless celebrity chefs have shared their top tips for whipping up the very best eggs. As is customary with this breakfast staple, no two recipes are the same, with each chef putting their own unique spin on the classic. Some prefer a creamier finish, some like to keep things ultra light and airy, and others go all out with extra add-ins. Each version shines in its own way, but one thing's for sure — these techniques won't disappoint. So, no matter what style of eggs you're craving, there's a reliable, chef-approved recipe that can help. Choose a technique or two from this line-up, and you'll be well on your way to mastering the ultimate scramble.