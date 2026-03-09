If Your Fried Eggs Aren't Picture-Perfect, It's The Heat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're topping your next rice bowl or simply enjoying an easy, protein-rich breakfast, fried eggs are a great recipe to master. However, if your fried eggs don't assume their iconic, picture-perfect appearance, it's probably related to temperature. We interviewed Lisa Steele, host of the "Welcome to My Farm" American Public Television series, and cookbook author whose forthcoming title — "In Season" — debuts in May 2026, who said that temperature plays a huge role in the success of a fried egg.

"It's important to fry eggs at a fairly low temperature," she shared. "Egg whites cook much faster than the yolk, so frying an egg at too high a temperature will result in rubbery, overcooked whites with burnt edges before the yolk sets." So, if you're not a fan of runny yolks, it's especially important to fry your eggs at a low temperature so that you don't end up with completely dried out yolks while you wait for the yolk to cook. You can heat oil or butter in a pan over medium heat to receive the eggs, but you might want to turn it down to medium-low once they hit the pan. "I don't think there's a temperature that's too low," explains Steele, "it will just take longer for the eggs to cook!" Better to err on the side of caution than end up with rubbery, burnt eggs. According to Steele, "if the edges of your eggs start to brown and curl up, the temperature is too high."