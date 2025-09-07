How To Fry An Egg: A Step-By-Step Guide

Love fried eggs but find it tricky to cook them exactly to your liking? We're here to help. Perhaps sunny-side up is your finish of choice, with the whites completely set and that vibrant yolk still gloriously runny. Or, maybe over-easy is more your style, keeping that jammy middle contained within. However you prefer them, you're just a few easy steps away from tucking into a perfectly-cooked egg.

You might've thought it was a simple case of cracking an egg into a hot, oiled pan, and while this approach can absolutely work, there are also a few top tips that'll help you guarantee success. Depending on your desired finish, you'll need to use slightly different cooking times and decide whether to cover the pan or not. And of course, there's the age-old debate — to flip or not to flip. So, let's take a look at the different options and how to ensure your eggs come out perfect every time.