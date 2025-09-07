How To Fry An Egg: A Step-By-Step Guide
Love fried eggs but find it tricky to cook them exactly to your liking? We're here to help. Perhaps sunny-side up is your finish of choice, with the whites completely set and that vibrant yolk still gloriously runny. Or, maybe over-easy is more your style, keeping that jammy middle contained within. However you prefer them, you're just a few easy steps away from tucking into a perfectly-cooked egg.
You might've thought it was a simple case of cracking an egg into a hot, oiled pan, and while this approach can absolutely work, there are also a few top tips that'll help you guarantee success. Depending on your desired finish, you'll need to use slightly different cooking times and decide whether to cover the pan or not. And of course, there's the age-old debate — to flip or not to flip. So, let's take a look at the different options and how to ensure your eggs come out perfect every time.
Heat the oil
Start by adding a tablespoon of neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola oil, to a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. You can also fry the eggs in butter if preferred, using the same amount.
Crack egg into bowl
Crack the egg into a small bowl. This will prevent the yolk from breaking as you add it to the pan, and also means you can fish out any unwanted pieces of shell more easily.
Pour into pan
Once the oil or butter has heated, give the pan a swirl to coat it in fat. Then pour the egg into the center of the hot pan.
For sunny-side up, cook for 3 to 4 minutes
For the sunny-side up egg, let it cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the white has completely set but the yolk is still runny. If you prefer your fried eggs with crispy edges, you can turn up the heat to medium-high for the last minute of cooking.
Cover the pan if needed
If the whites are still looking very translucent after the first 3 minutes of cooking, add a teaspoon of water to the pan and cover it with a lid for 15-30 seconds. This will help to steam the whites and cook them all the way through, without fully setting the yolk.
If you want to set the egg yolk completely without the need for flipping, just cover the pan with a lid during the entire 3 to 4 minute cooking process instead, adding the splash of water around 1 minute in.
Flip for over-easy
For an over-easy egg that's fully set on the outside with a runny yolk in the middle, start by frying the egg over medium heat for 2 minutes. Then, carefully flip it over with a spatula, and let it cook for 1 minute. If you want fully set yolks, you'll again flip the egg after 2 minutes of cooking, before frying it for 2 to 3 minutes on the other side.
Serve
Serve the fried eggs with sides of your choice, such as freshly toasted bread and avocado slices. They'll also taste great alongside crispy bacon strips, sauteed mushrooms, or grilled tomatoes.